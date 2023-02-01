Saint Mary’s (CA) signs trio of Women’s soccer transfers for 2023 season

MORAGA, Calif. – Saint Mary’s Women’s soccer is welcoming three new transfers to the program for the 2023 season.

All three players are multifaceted and bring a host of attacking experience to the exciting SMC roster.

Former Gael Taylor Mendoza rejoins Saint Mary’s after spending last season at nearby UC Davis. Mendoza was a standout in the Gaels lineup during the 2020 season, starting all 11 games during her sophomore season in Moraga. The midfielder finished the season with one goal, one assist, and 19 total shots on goal in 760 minutes played.

She made her Collegiate debut in the season opener against Sacramento State, before scoring her first Collegiate goal just a month later against San Diego. Following the season, Mendoza was included on the WCC’s All-Academic Honorable Mention list.

She didn’t feature for the Aggies last season due to injury, but will be a welcome addition to the Gaels when the season gets underway again in the fall.

SMC is also welcoming Kaylee Covert from CSU Bakersfield. The forward will join Saint Mary’s as a senior after three successful seasons with the Roadrunners.

She featured in 16 games during her freshman season, starting in five games. After COVID halted the 2020 season, Covert went on to play 14 games during her sophomore season in which she started nine games. Following her sophomore campaign, Covert was also named to the Big West All-Academic Team.

During the 2022 season, Covert played in 16 total games, starting in two of them. Her best performance as a Roadrunner came against UC San Diego, where she tallied a goal and an assist against the Tritons on senior night. Covert was also the joint assist leader on the team with four assists on the season.

The last transfer joining the Gaels next season is Makenna Carr, another Talented forward from the University of Washington. During her freshman season, Carr played 16 games, tallying one assist on seven shots. She turned it up a notch during her sophomore campaign, playing 21 total games, starting in eight of them. Carr also managed two goals and one assist over 894 total minutes.

Carr has experienced a heap of adversity during her collegiate career, suffering two knee injuries that kept her off the field from fall 2019 to August 2022.

After a long wait, she stepped back onto the field last fall, featuring in two appearances for the Huskies.