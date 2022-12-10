Saint Marys at Boise State: Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Early on this season, Saint Mary’s (5-3) is playing terrific basketball, especially as of late, winning three of its last four games heading into today’s game against Boise State (3-6) in Women’s college basketball. The Gaels will have a tough challenge on the road today despite the Broncos’ record as they have won all of their games this season on their home court surrounded by blue. There are only a few games left in the non-conference season for both teams before they head into conference play, sharpened and ready to compete against the teams that know them best in basketball.

How to Watch Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Boise State today:

Game Date: December 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 2

So far this season, the Broncos have all three of their wins at home going 3-3 overall but are riding a four-game losing streak heading into this game against the Gaels today.

The Gaels have been led by redshirt junior Ali Bamberger with her 16.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. In her six games this season, Bamberger has led the way in setting up the Gaels as one of the better teams in the West Coast Conference.

On the other side for the Broncos, they are led by balance with five players averaging at least 8.7 points per game, with junior Elodie Lalotte leading the way with 12.2 points per game.

