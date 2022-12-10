Saint Marys at Boise State: Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Early on this season, Saint Mary’s (5-3) is playing terrific basketball, especially as of late, winning three of its last four games heading into today’s game against Boise State (3-6) in Women’s college basketball. The Gaels will have a tough challenge on the road today despite the Broncos’ record as they have won all of their games this season on their home court surrounded by blue. There are only a few games left in the non-conference season for both teams before they head into conference play, sharpened and ready to compete against the teams that know them best in basketball.

