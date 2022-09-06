Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Lifts the Curtain on Its New Artist in Residence Program

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As one of Milwaukee’s most esteemed hotels, Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, owned and managed by Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, cultivates curiosity and invigorates creativity through its intimate and immersive arts experiences. To add to its unique programming, the arts hotel recently named interdisciplinary artist Jeff Zimpel as its first Artist-in-Residence. Starting this month, Zimpel will welcome guests to the newly created studio inside Saint Kate where they can engage with his artistic process and witness his art come to life.

“Saint Kate showcases locally, nationally, and internationally known artists that push the boundaries of their art form. Through their Incredible and diverse contributions, we create unexpected opportunities for our visitors to discover and connect with artists in new ways,” said Linda Marcus, one of Saint Kate’s Visionaries and a nationally recognized multi-disciplinary artist, designer and storyteller. “In choosing Jeff to serve as Saint Kate’s first Artist-in-Residence, we have found an artist who is bold in his practice, inviting those who experience his work to become part of his process and leave their mark along the way.”

Saint Kate’s Artist in Residence Program

Drawing from Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ repertoire of award-winning artistic experiences, Saint Kate’s Artist in Residence program offers Midwest-based artists working in any art form or medium an eight-month Residency inside the hotel’s studio. Chosen by Saint Kate’s creative team, the artist’s practice and Residency must embody Saint Kate’s commitment to Invoke creativity, and promote community and collaboration, while building a common ground between the artist and guests.

The studio will welcome guests to view the Artist-in-Residence’s art as it evolves over time. The Artist-in-Residence will also host events, talks, tours and other opportunities for guests to interact directly with the artist.

During the residency, Saint Kate’s Artist-in-Residence will create a Legacy piece that will become part of Saint Kate’s permanent art collection. The Residency will end with a two-month exhibition showcasing the artist’s work at Saint Kate.

Jeff Zimpel Begins His Residency at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel

From Cedarburg, Wisconsin, Jeff Zimpel is an interdisciplinary artist whose art practice intersects painting and photography using mark-making. He explores his art form by developing site-specific installations using a multitude of tools, media, and surfaces to grind colorful rocks into dust and paint vibrant markings using different techniques, ideas, and collaborators. Zimpel encourages guests to be part of his process as they interact with his work, such as helping build the tools, preparing the color for his next piece, and exchanging ideas to inspire future works.

“I’m honored to be named the first Artist-in-Residence at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel,” said Zimpel. “I’ve long admired Saint Kate’s mission to provide an arts experience that arouses our imagination while inviting all to explore the creative process. This beautifully aligns with my work as I feel every person is a mark-maker, yet we have so much to learn from marks made by the world around us. I’m looking forward to sharing my art with Saint Kate’s guests and drawing attention to the ecology around us as visitors contribute to my process and evolve my art in ways I never expected.”

Extending his ongoing community-based project “An Ecology of Marks,” Zimpel will Transform Saint Kate’s AIR Space into an Ecosystem of creative potential. His Residency will serve as a component to his larger project and will be titled “Studio Ecology” as guests explore his ecological approach to living and creating his art in Saint Kate’s studio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to Saint Kate as its first-ever Artist-in-Residence,” said Brandon Drusch, general manager at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel. “The program is an extension of what Saint Kate is – a place to celebrate the arts unlike anywhere else. Jeff understands what it means to go beyond his medium and develop art pieces that foster discussion, entice curiosity, and allow our guests to dive deeper into each piece. His unique ability to connect our guests and visitors to his work as co-collaborators will create breathtaking pieces while offering more opportunities for our guests to be immersed in the arts.”

Zimpel is currently the instructional designer for [email protected] in Milwaukee and has also taught art and design at secondary and collegiate levels. He holds a Master of Fine Arts in art and social engagement from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee. Zimpel and his work have been featured in exhibitions and residencies throughout the greater Milwaukee area, including with [email protected], Cedarburg Cultural Center in Cedarburg, and Create Space MKE in Milwaukee.

For more information about Zimpel and his work, please visit: www.jeffzimpel.com.

To learn more about the first-of-its-kind Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel and its new Artist in Residence program, please visit: www.saintkatearts.com.

To learn more about Marcus Hotels & Resorts and its properties, please visit: www.marcushotels.com.

About Saint Kate – A First-of-its-Kind Arts Hotel

Recognized as one of Milwaukee’s most esteemed hotels with an elite award repertoire, Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel is among the first hotels in the Nation to broadly celebrate the arts in its many forms – from music to dance, painting, sculpture, film and Poetry . Within walking distance of notable arts attractions in Milwaukee’s theater district, the Third Ward and Fiserv Forum, Saint Kate serves as a creative hub for the city offering intimate and immersive arts experiences. Its Blend of exceptional Hospitality and unmatched Dedication to the arts serves as a platform for exploration, connection and expression. For more information or to book reservations, please visit: https://www.saintkatearts.com.

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in the US. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major Lodging brands. A leader in the Hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).