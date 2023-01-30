Saint John’s alum Returns as head football Coach

SHREWSBURY – When he attended Saint John’s High School a little more than 10 years ago, John Vassar was a member of the football team as a running back and linebacker.

It’s Jan. 26, Vassar returned to Saint John’s as the program’s new head coach.

“We’re excited to bring back one of our own,” said Headmaster Alex Zequeira.

At 29-years-old, he is one of the school’s youngest coaches.

“I was looking for this opportunity to give back,” said Vassar. “It was time to bring it back home.”

Class of 2011

The announcement capped a nationwide search to replace John Andreoli, who stepped down after 19 years as head coach.

Vassar called Andreoli a “good friend” and “mentor,” who taught them to be not just great football players, but also great men and leaders. Among other things, Andreoli taught Vassar how to deal with expectations – something Vassar understands as he prepares to take over the Saint John’s program.

“They built a good foundation. My job’s to maintain it, and bring my own energy [to the job],” said Vassar.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants,” they said. “The Catholic Conference is one of the toughest in the state.”

Vassar, a Worcester native, graduated from St. John’s High School in 2011. He attended Wesleyan University, where he continued his football career and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

In his professional career, he has held coaching positions at Doherty High School and St. Paul’s in Worcester before joining the coaching staff at Saint John’s in 2022.

He is currently the regional director of Legacy New England Football Organization, a New England football league that provides unique on- and off-the-field developmental platforms for youth to college student-athletes as well as professional athletes.

In addition, Vassar will serve as the school’s first director of Community Outreach and Partnerships starting July 1.

According to Zequeira, Vassar will help with admissions and recruiting prospective students; the school’s advancement team with fundraising; and he will help develop community partnerships, especially summer internships.

Now that he’s accepted the head coaching job, Vassar will step down from Legacy New England.

“Making connections, building community and youth development is a passion of mine,” said Vassar. “The Saint John’s community is a major piece of the foundation that made me who I am today. It’s an honor to be able to bring it all home and give it back to our young men.

“It takes a village to raise a child. I look forward to doing my part in strengthening and growing our village both on and off the football field.”

Zequiera said that Vassar’s dedication to Saint John’s mission and the greater community impressed the committee.

“As Saint John’s enters its 125th year, our strategic focus will, in part, be to add new and exciting ways to share the Saint John’s story with the community. I have no doubt that John will be a great Ambassador for us both on and off the field,” he said.

Andreoli, Mead react

As for what to expect on the field, Vassar said, “I’m an Offensive kind of guy. I like to see points on the board.”

Andreoli said that Vassar was an “outstanding choice” to lead the football program, and Athletic Director Michael Mead said the high school was thrilled to welcome him back to Saint John’s.

“Vassar is a proven leader, mentor and outstanding role model for the student-athletes,” said Andreoli. “He has an outstanding leadership skill set, excellent communication skills and a high energy approach to the game – all of which are a strong foundation for a successful head coaching career in the Catholic Conference at Saint John’s. I’m very proud of John as a person and professional and wish him great success in his new role.”

“John will build and maintain a program that continues to support Saint John’s mission and he will be a tremendous asset to our players and our community,” said Mead.