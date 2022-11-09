Saint Hubert awarded $2 million grant to complete new arts and design center – Catholic Philly

The Friends of Saint Hubert Catholic High School was awarded a $2,000,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant. The RACP grant will be used to complete the new Connelly Arts & Design Center at the school.

In May 2022, Saint Hubert’s kicked-off “Educating Tomorrow’s Leaders Today” capital campaign, the largest in the school’s history. The RACP grant will assist the school to complete Phase 1 of their campaign.

“For 81 years Saint Hubert has been educating young women of faith and integrity. The Connelly Arts and Design Center will afford these young leaders of Tomorrow the tools to expand their already excellent education. We would like to thank all the support we have received from the Connelly Foundation, SH Alumnae and friends, Pennsylvania politicians including Councilman Michael J. Driscoll and State Senator Jimmy Dillion and the Philadelphia community,” said Lizanne M. Pando, M.Ed. , President of Saint Hubert Catholic High School for Girls.

The construction on the Connelly Arts & Design Center will begin in early 2023 and is projected to be completed by September 2023.

Pamela Vasserman, Director of Institutional Advancement at Saint Hubert Catholic High School for Girls said, “Saint Hubert’s is growing. These funds will support Educating girls in the Philadelphia area at one of the leading all-girls Catholic schools in the country.”

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.