Saint Germain Sets Women’s Golf School Record

Ariana Saenz

Leonie Harm

The Prague, Czech Republic, native enjoyed six birdies in the Final Round, including five on her front nine, without a bogey to top the previous 18-hole low, set by(Final Round, Let Them Play Classic, May 20, 2021) and by(Second Round, Jim West Challenge, Oct. 28, 2018 / Final Round, NCAA Austin Regional, May 9, 2018).

Starting her day off No. 1 on the 6,112-yard, par-70 course, Saint Germain quickly moved into red numbers with three birdies on her first four holes. She added additional birdies on No. 6 and No. 8 for a sparking 31 on her front nine.

She drained her final birdie of the tournament on the par-4 10thth hole and capped her stay with eight straight pars to finish in a tie for 10th at 3-under 207 with Siljie Ohma (Baylor) and Mikhaela Fortuna (Oklahoma).

As a team, the Cougars posted their lowest score of the tournament with a 5-under 275 and finished fourth with a 54-hole total of 6-under 834.

Florida State captured the team championship at 828 to finish three shots ahead of TCU. Oklahoma State finished third at 833 with Baylor (836), Oklahoma (840), Iowa State (841), Clemson (843), Tulsa (847), Virginia Tech (850) and North Texas (850) rounding out the Top 11.

Saint Germain wasn’t the only Cougar to go under par Monday. Fellow freshman Moa Swedenskiold drained four birdies in her Final Round on the way to a 1-under 69 and tied for 13th at 2-under 208.

Svedenskiold sank her first birdie on the par-5 third hole and enjoyed three birdies on a five-hole stretch late in her front nine and starting her back nine on the way to a career-best finish.

Freshman Alexa Saldana tied for 20th with a score of 210, while super senior Annie Kim tied for 49th at 216 after shooting an even-par 70 Monday. Junior Nicole Abelar tied for 62n.d at 218.

TCU’s Caitlyn Macnab earned medalist honors with a score of 200 to finish ahead of Iowa State’s Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn by one stroke. Oklahoma State’s Clemence Martin and Oklahoma State’s Carmen Griffiths tied for third at 202.

UP NEXT

Following the Schooner Fall Classic, the Cougars will take a break before returning to action at the Jim West Challenge, set for Oct. 23-24 at Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Texas, and Hosted by Texas State.

Houston then closes out its fall schedule when it tees off at the Battle at the Beach, Hosted by TCU at Club Campestre San Jose in San Jose del Cabo, BCS, Mexico on Oct. 28-30.

JOIN the PAR 4 CLUB

Fans are invited to join the PAR 4 Club to support Houston Women’s Golf. PAR 4 Club members provide financial support directly to Houston Women’s Golf for needs beyond the program’s operating budget.

Fans who join the PAR 4 Club can start receiving benefits for as little as $100 annually. For more information about the PAR 4 Club, levels of giving and benefits, fans can click here.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarWGolf on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarWGolf or on the team’s Instagram page at UHCougarWGolf.

– UHCougars.com –