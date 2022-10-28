Saint Germain Leads Women’s Golf in Battle at the Beach

– University of Houston freshman Natalie Saint Germain fired a 4-under-par 67 to lead the Cougars and tie for second following the First Round of the Battle at the Beach at Club Campestre San Jose on Friday.

Starting her day off No. 10 on the 6,250-yard course, Saint Germain drained four straight pars before making her first birdie of the day on the par-4 14th hole. She added another birdie on No. 17 is her first nine.

Opening her second nine with a par, the Prague native made birdie on No. 2 and added back-to-back birdies on Nos. 6-7 for her team-leading fifth round in the 60s this season. Saint Germain set a school record earlier this fall with a 64 in the Final Round of the Schooner Fall Classic on Sept. 26.

Fellow freshman Moa Svedenskiold joined Saint Germain in red numbers with a 69 Friday. Less than a week after winning her first Collegiate individual title at the Jim West Challenge on Tuesday, Svedenskiold sank five birdies on the way to a 69.

The Halmstad, Sweden, native started her day with a birdie on No. 8. After Enduring a bogey on No. 10, she returned under par with a birdie on No. 14 and made five straight pars before sinking consecutive birdies on Nos. 2-3.

As a team, the Cougars posted a score of 286 to stand in fifth after the first day. Mississippi held the First-Round lead at 282 to finish two strokes ahead of Vanderbilt, while LSU and host TCU were tied for fourth at 285. North Texas (289), Arkansas (291), Baylor (293), Kansas State (295) and Clemson (296) rounded out the Top 10.

Junior Nicole Abelar was tied for 34thth at 74, while freshman Alexa Saldana was tied for 55th at 76. Junior Delaney Martin was tied for 77th at 79.

Mississippi’s Andrea Lignell posted a 66 Friday to hold the individual lead. LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad and Vanderbilt’s Tillie Claggett joined Saint Germain in a tie for second. TCU’s Lois Lau finished fifth with a 68.

LIVE SCORING

Fans can follow live scoring at the Battle at the Beach by clicking here.

PAIRINGS

For Saturday’s Second Round, the Cougars will compete in groups with student-athletes from North Texas, Arkansas and Baylor.

Saint Germain begins the day at 9 am (CDT), in the second group off No. 5, with Svedenskiold (first group off No. 5), Abelar (No. 6), Saldana (No. 7) and Martin (second group off No. 8) following.

Fans can find complete pairings by clicking here.

UP NEXT

Following the Battle at the Beach, the Cougars will take a break before opening the spring season at the Lamkin Invitational at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., on Feb. 13-14, 2023.

Houston then returns home to play host to the ICON Invitational at Golf Club of Houston on Feb. 27-28, 2023, in Humble, Texas.

JOIN the PAR 4 CLUB

Fans are invited to join the PAR 4 Club to support Houston Women’s Golf. PAR 4 Club members provide financial support directly to Houston Women’s Golf for needs beyond the program’s operating budget.

Fans who join the PAR 4 Club can start receiving benefits for as little as $100 annually. For more information about the PAR 4 Club, levels of giving and benefits, fans can click here.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarWGolf on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarWGolf or on the team’s Instagram page at UHCougarWGolf.