Saint Germain Leads Women’s Golf at Mo’Morial Invitational

Competing in the first Collegiate event of her career, Saint Germain drained four birdies with only one bogey on the 6,406-yard, par-72 course. She rallied from a 74 in Tuesday’s First Round with a 67 in the afternoon session.

Beginning her day off No. 4, Saint Germain endured a bogey on the par-3 seventh hole. Fortunately, that would be the only blemish on her scorecard for the rest of the day.

The Prague, Czech Republic, native posted six straight pars before draining her first birdie on No. 14. Following three more pars, Saint Germain sank three straight pars on No. 18 and Nos. 1-2 with her final park on No. 3.

As a team, the Cougars recorded a score of 294 and finished sixth at 875. Host Texas A&M captured the team title with a score of 853, while Texas finished second at 857. North Carolina (860), Florida (863) and Texas Tech (871) rounded out the Top Five with Miami (879), SMU (883), Kansas (895) and North Texas (896) rounding out the Top 10.

Super senior Annie Kim tied for 25th at 221. Joining Saint Germain in making their collegiate debuts, freshmen Alexa Saldana (222) and Moa Swedenskiold (223) tied for 29th and finished 32n.d, respectively. Junior Nicole Abelar tied for 50th at 228, while junior Delaney Martin – playing as an individual – tied for 46th at 227.

North Carolina’s Kayla Smith captured medalist honors at 9-under 207 after shooting a 68 Wednesday. Florida’s Maisie Filler finished second at 208, while Texas A&M’s Hailee Cooper was third at 209. Krista Junkkari (North Carolina) and Jennie Park (Texas A&M) tied for fifth at 211.

UP NEXT

Following the Mo’Morial Invitational, the Cougars quickly continued their fall slate when they teed off at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Okla. That three-day event will be held Sept. 24-26 at Belmar Golf Club and Hosted by Oklahoma.

From there, the Cougars compete at the Jim West Challenge, set for Oct. 23-24 at Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Texas, and hosted by Texas State.

Houston closes out its fall schedule when it tees off at the Battle at the Beach, Hosted by TCU at Club Campestre San Jose in San Jose del Cabo, BCS, Mexico on Oct. 28-30.

JOIN the PAR 4 CLUB

Fans are invited to join the PAR 4 Club to support Houston Women’s Golf. PAR 4 Club members provide financial support directly to Houston Women’s Golf for needs beyond the program’s operating budget.

Fans who join the PAR 4 Club can start receiving benefits for as little as $100 annually. For more information about the PAR 4 Club, levels of giving and benefits, fans can click here.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarWGolf on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarWGolf or on the team’s Instagram page at UHCougarWGolf.