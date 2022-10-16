SAINT ANSELM REGISTERED 3-1 WIN OVER VOLLEYBALL

Next Match: at American International College 10/18/2022 | 5:00 P.M October 18 (Tue) / 5:00 PM at American International College

Syracuse, NY – The Le Moyne College volleyball team suffered a 3-1 loss to Saint Anselm College today at Ted Grant Court following a quick turnaround from last night’s match against St. Michaels College.

The Hawks won the first set, 26-24, to start the match, but the Dolphins made a comeback in the second set, 25-16, to tie the match at one. The Hawks then took the final two sets, 25-9 and 25-21 to win the match.

Senior outside hitter Madeleine Kennedy (Chelsea, Mich./Chelsea) led the team in Kills with 10 this match. Following her was a sophomore outside hitter Rose Talty (Clifton Park, NY/Shenendehowa) with eight kills and freshman middle Blocker Kayla Anstett (Rochester, NY/Hilton) with seven kills and two blocks. Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Madison Dembroski (Plattekill, NY/Wallkill) recorded five kills and nine digs, freshman middle blocker Nil Ezgi Tasdelen (Izmir, Turkey/Ugur Okullari) registered three kills and two blocks this match and senior outside hitter Megan Fay (Cornwall, NY/Cornwall) also recorded three kills and one block.

Guiding the offense, freshman setter Haley Gerken (Buffalo, NY/Frontier) registered 24 assists and 15 digs and senior setter Margaret King (Penfield, NY/Penfield) had 12 assists. Defensively, redshirt sophomore libero Isabella Leslie (Elmhurst, Ill./IC Catholic Prep) recorded 12 digs and sophomore defensive specialist Ella Katz (Ballston Spa, NY/Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake) had eight digs.

For the Hawks, Michelle Henwood almost had a triple-double with 37 assists, 18 digs and nine kills. Lauren Casey registered a match-high 19 kills, eight digs and three blocks, while Audrey Wetjen registered nine kills and four blocks and Kaitlin Brown had nine kills, eight digs, three service aces and three assists. Ava Kidd had three blocks and Caroline Belmontez recorded eight assists and seven digs.

The Le Moyne Dolphins (6-11, 2-4 NE-10) will play their next match against American International College in Springfield Mass., on Tuesday, October 18th, at 5:00 PM.