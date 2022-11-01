Sailors embrace underdog mentality heading into regional tournament – ​​Morning Journal

All season, Vermilion felt the pressure to win its second straight Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division title.

However in their district championship run, the Sailors have been considered underdogs since the district semifinals.

Vermilion Coach Kara Coffman plans to run with the underdog mentality heading into the regional tournament.

“I think that this has really relieved a lot of pressure off the girls, because this has been a tense season from all of that pressure and the expectation that has been put on the girls,” Coffman said. “I really believe that being the underdogs relieved a lot of the pressure. It let the girls have fun out there and let the girls play their game and not worry about us not meeting the expectation of winning.”

After winning back-to-back district championships, Coffman thinks her team is peaking at the right time.

“We knew what our potential was, and I think we are starting to peak. This is a perfect time to peak,” she said. “I thought (Lexington) was our best game (and Millbury Lake) was our best game. I cannot wait until (Nov. 3) to see what we bring.”

Vermilion middle hitter Kate Colahan (2.4) is the third leading hitter on the team with five matches with 10-plus kills. Three of those performances have been in her past three playoff matches.

“Colahan has really stepped it up in the front row with her offense,” Coffman said. “She has been a huge option and a huge force for us to score points. (Against Lake), she was playing incredibly smart volleyball. She was killing the ball, but she saw open spots (on the floor) and tipped the ball.”

She is also the Sailor’s leading Blocker with .9 blocks per set.

Defensively, junior middle hitter Aubrey Kennedy (.6 blocks per set) brought the energy at the net, recording five blocks against Lake and three against Lexington.

Her five blocks were against Lake’s power hitter Ella Vorst, the Flyers’ second-leading hitter, to help ground their offense. The defense also helped the back row get digs with its toucheson opposing hits, making the dig easier for teammates.

Vermilion is in one of the toughest D-II regional brackets in the state. The Galion Region has Defending state Champion Liberty-Benton (from D-III), Gilmour (from D-II) and the Sailors’ next opponent, Bishop Hartley, on Nov. 3.

For those who don’t know about Bishop Hartley, it was the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association’s D-II poll Champions coming into the tournament.

The Hawks have one loss on the season to DI Powerhouse Bishop Watterson that went five sets. Less than two weeks later, the Hawks defeated it in four sets.

On the way to a district championship, they lost only one set facing teams such as Huron and Marengo Highland. Their district championship was a dominating sweep over third-seeded Bexley (25-9, 25-9, 25-16).

It’s another match with the odds stacked against them, but Coffman thinks Vermilion is playing with house money, which helps her players perform at a higher level.

“We are the underdogs. The pressure is not on us (to win),” Coffman said. “The pressure is on the other team (to win). I think that anything is possible.”