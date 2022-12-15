Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres leads Texas into NCAA volleyball final four

OMAHA, Neb. — Texas setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres was recently asked what she loved and hated the most about her position.

The Longhorns senior loves the control that setting gives her. She’s the volleyball team’s quarterback. She finds the hot hitters on the court. Her work sets her teammates up for points.

At the same time, that control has a cost. Ka’aha’aina-Torres is admittedly an overthinker. She thinks of five different ways a scenario can play out and when those plans don’t work, the scramble to improvise can be taxing.

“Setting is a lot of thinking, that’s probably the one thing that I hate the most about it,” Ka’aha’aina-Torres said. “But you love it at the same time.”

On Thursday, she’ll do what she always does on game day: find a Starbucks in Omaha and order a pumpkin cream cold brew. And she’ll be wearing her Lucky socks.

And then she’ll get to thinking.

Ka’aha’aina-Torres and Texas face San Diego in the NCAA semifinals at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. If UT beats San Diego, the Longhorns will advance to play either Louisville or Pittsburgh in Saturday’s national championship match. Texas last won an NCAA title in 2012.

“Everyone’s extremely excited to be here, but we know that just getting here is not our Ultimate goal,” Texas middle Blocker Asjia O’Neal said Wednesday.

Texas outside hitter Logan Eggleston, center, hugs setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres after last Saturday's Elite Eight win over Ohio State.

Ka’aha’aina-Torres is No. 9 nationally with her average of 11.3 assists per game. She received an Honorable mention nod on the AVCA All-America team this week.

Not bad for someone who didn’t initially expect to set in college.

Let’s rewind a little. Ka’aha’aina-Torres, who grew up in Hawaii, started playing volleyball when she was 11 or 12. At first she preferred basketball and track. She didn’t like how her forearm felt after she hit a volleyball, nor was she a fan of the shorts she had to wear. But her mother, Jennifer, wouldn’t let her quit.

