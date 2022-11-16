Sahitya Aaj Tak Literature Festival To Be Held This November

The Sahitya Aaj Tak Literature Festival would be returning this November for its fifth edition. The event will be held at Major Dhyan Chand Nation Stadium in New Delhi and will go on for three days from 18th November to 20th November 2022.

Source: TownScript

The Sahitya Aaj Tak Literature Festival is set to make a comeback after a three-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event is organized by Aaj Tak, one of India’s leading vernacular news channels. Those interested in attending need to register. Registration for the literature festival is free of charge.

The program is packed with shows such as musical performances, drama, poetry sessions, conversations and so on. Singers Kutle Khan, Sanjivani Bhelande and Asees Kaur, Writers like Ashwin Sanghi, Urmilla Shirish and Geeta Shri, Poets like Adnan Kafeel Darwesh, Geet Chaturvedi and Vyomesh Shukla, and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Kailash Satyarthi are some of the recognizable names that feature in the star-studded line-up.

Source: Youtube/Sahitya Tak

The event celebrates literature and art in vernacular language and culture. Sahitya Aaj Tak Literature Festival Promises to be intellectually stimulating. In previous editions of the Sahitya Aaj Tak Literature Festival, the festival was a beacon for the congregation of the leading intellectuals, scholars, writers and artists of the country.

The return of the Sahitya Aaj Tak Literature Festival would mean the union of various intellectuals and leaders on one stage and it has been much anticipated since the impact of the Pandemic has softened with immunization programs and following other safety protocols to prevent infections.