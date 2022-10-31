Saginaw-area volleyball district brackets, schedule

The Michigan high school volleyball tournament begins Monday with district openers.

Division 1

At Bay City Central

Monday: Heritage vs. Bay City Central, 6 p.m. Wednesday: Bay City Western vs. Midland Dow, 5:30 p.m.; Midland High vs. Heritage-Bay City Central winner, 7 pm Thursday: Championship match, 6 pm Winner Advances to Midland High regional vs. Rockford district winner.

At Rockford

Monday: Rockford vs. Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m. Wednesday: Greenville vs. Cedar Springs, 5:30 p.m.; St. Johns vs. Rockford-Mount Pleasant winner, 6:45 pm Thursday: Championship match, 6:30 pm Winner Advances to Midland High regional vs. Bay City Central district winner.

Division 2

At Birch Run

Monday: Frankenmuth vs. Bridgeport, 5 p.m. Wednesday: Birch Run vs. Saginaw High, 5:30 p.m.; Caro vs. Frankenmuth-Bridgeport winner, 7 pm Thursday: Championship match, 6 pm Winner Advances to Corunna regional vs. Carrollton district winner.

At Carrollton

Monday: Carrollton vs. Arthur Hill, 5 p.m.; Freeland vs. Essexville Garber, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Bay City John Glenn vs. Carrollton-Arthur Hill winner, 5 p.m.; Swan Valley vs. Freeland-Garber winner, 6:30 pm Saturday: Championship match, 11 am Winner Advances to Corunna regional vs. Birch Run district winner.

At Clare

Monday: Standish-Sterling vs. Ogemaw Heights, 6 p.m.; Clare vs. Shepherd, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Bullock Creek vs. Ogemaw Heights-Standish winner, 6 p.m.; Gladwin vs. Clare-Shepherd winner, 7:30 pm Thursday: Championship match, 7 pm Winner Advances to Houghton Lake regional vs. Reed City district winner.

Division 3

At New Lothrop

Tuesday: Montrose vs. New Lothrop, 6 p.m. Thursday: Hemlock vs. St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.; Chesaning vs. Montrose-New Lothrop winner, 7 pm Saturday: Championship match, 2 pm Winner Advances to Genesee regional vs. Genesee district winner.

At Reese

Monday: Vassar vs. Saginaw Arts & Sciences, 5:30 p.m.; Valley Lutheran vs. Reese, 7:30 pm Wednesday: Otisville-LakeVille vs. Vassar-SASA winner, 5:30 pm; Millington vs. Valley Lutheran-Reese winner, 7:30 pm Thursday: Championship match, 7 pm Winner Advances to Genesee regional vs. Harbor Beach district.

At Beal City

Monday: Sanford Meridian vs. Farwell, 5:30 p.m.; Carson City-Crystal vs. Beal City, 7 p.m. Wednesday: St. Louis vs. Meridian-Farwell winner, 5:30 p.m.; Ithaca vs. Carson City-Beal City winner, 7 pm Thursday: Championship match, 7 pm Winner Advances to Lake City regional vs. McBain district winner.

Division 4

At Merrill

Monday: Michigan Lutheran Seminary vs. Saginaw Nouvel, 5:30 pm Wednesday: Flint Beecher vs. Seminary-Nouvel winner, 5:30 pm; Merrill vs. Genesee Christian, 7 pm Thursday: Championship match, 6:30 pm Winner Advances to Kingston regional vs. Breckenridge district winner.

At Breckenridge

Monday: Fulton vs. Portland St. Patrick, 6 p.m. Wednesday: Fowler vs. Morrice, 5:30 p.m.; Breckenridge vs. Fulton-St. Patrick winner, 7 pm Thursday: Championship match, 7 pm Winner Advances to Kingston regional vs. Merrill district winner.

At Vestaburg

Monday: Coleman vs. Montabella, 5:30 p.m.; Midland Calvary Baptist vs. Big Rapids Crossroads, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Vestaburg vs. Coleman-Montabella winner, 5:30 p.m.; MP Sacred Heart vs. Calvary Baptist-Crossroads winner, 7:30 pm Thursday: Championship match, 7 pm Winner Advances to McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Mason County Eastern district winner.

If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.

Love reading about local sports? Don’t miss any of the excitement from the season ahead. Purchase your subscription now and get full access to every story on MLive!