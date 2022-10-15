Saginaw-area football highlights: Heritage sets school scoring record

St. Charles celebrated Homecoming and 100 years of football Friday.

But the Bulldogs couldn’t celebrate a win.

Stockbridge shut out the Bulldogs, 33-0, dropping St. Charles to 2-5 for the season.

“The fans, the town was very emotional for this game,” St. Charles Coach Aaron Gordon said. “It wasn’t a result we wanted, but it was a good night. We had a lot of players from the past come in and talk to the kids in the locker room.

“For our seniors, it was very emotional. There were a lot of emotions out there with everything that was going on. We didn’t win, but this is a group of kids that just won’t quit. We’re very proud of the way they continue to compete. In the past, it hasn’t necessarily been that way.”

Tyler Zelinko led the St. Charles ground game with 14 carries for 73 yards, with Braden Bila adding 11 carries for 42 yards. Taylor Grunas completed 5 of 14 for 38 yards. Ryan Cornford caught four passes for 34 yards. Zelinko led the defense with seven Solo tackles, two assists and a sack. Bryan Schultz recovered two fumbles.

Stockbridge held a 14-0 lead going into the fourth quarter before scoring 19 in the fourth.

“We kind of shoot ourselves in the foot, not executing and turning the ball over,” Gordon said. “But I can’t complain about the effort. This group continues to compete. When you’re losing, one of the tough things to grasp and hold on to is the belief that we can still do it.

“We had to combine JV with varsity, and these upperclassmen have embraced it. Instead of ignoring the younger kids, they’re working with them, always teaching. It’s been a really good year in that aspect.”

Davison High School’s Joseph Smith (23) tackles Saginaw Heritage High School’s Ethan Mason (7) after passing the ball during a high school football game at Davison High School on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Davison won the game against Saginaw Heritage High School with a final score of 56-20.Zachary Clingenpeel | [email protected]

Heritage 49, Flint Powers 21

Heritage broke its school record for points in a season, with 49 points Friday giving the Hawks 386 points through eight games. Ethan Mason completed 8 of 11 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Braylon Isom and one to Charles Cork. Isom caught four passes for 158 yards and two TDs, adding a kickoff return for a TD. Tommy Churchill ran nine times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, with Ty Robertson adding a rushing TD for the 6-2 Hawks, who led 42-0 at halftime.

Freeland High School’s Ty Fournier (28) drinks water between plays during a high school football game at Freeland High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Freeland won the game over Clare, 42-03.Zachary Clingenpeel | [email protected]

Freeland 40, Birch Run 6

Ty Fournier ran 14 times for 208 yards, including three touchdowns covering 3, 34 and 51 yards as Freeland improved to 7-1 heading into a Week 9 Matchup with Croswell-Lexington. Eli Murphy added a 21-yard TD run as the Falcons took a 26-6 Halftime lead. Cole Jimkowski and Nate Helmreich tacked on a pair of 1-yard TD runs in the second half. Gabe Blanchard paced the Freeland defense with 12 tackles, with Tommy Melzo making 10 tackles. Murphy finished with 52 yards rushing, with Nick Harrington adding 43 yards on eight carries.

Frankenmuth’s Aidan Hoard (5) runs with the ball during a game between Freeland and Frankenmuth at Freeland High School on Sept. 23, 2022. Frankenmuth led 7-0 at the half and claimed a 21-0 win.

Frankenmuth 40, Essexville Garber 7

Aidan Hoard ran 18 times for 130 yards, adding 161 yards through the air as Frankenmuth improved to 8-0 and clinched its 11th consecutive Tri-Valley Conference title. Sam Barger added 50 yards on nine carries, including TD runs of 5 and 13 yards. Griffin Barker and Zak Andrews added TD runs, with Barker running 5 yards and Andrews 37. Jared Watchorn caught a 63-yard TD pass from Hoard, with Will Soulliere kicking a pair of field goals covering 37 and 32 yards. Garber scored his lone touchdown in the second quarter on a 74-yard pass from Cade Coquillard to Brayden Tracey, who caught seven passes for 167 yards. Coquillard completed 15 of 31 passes for 263 yards, but the Dukes were held to negative-16 yards rushing. Riley Hubbard and Brenden Marker led the Eagles defense with four tackles each, with Soulliere and Andrews recovering fumbles.

St. Louis 12, Hemlock 10

Hemlock took a 10-0 lead, but St. Louis quarterback Tegan Inbody threw a pair of TD passes to give the Sharks the non-conference win. Adam Beyersdorf gave the Huskies a 3-0 lead with a 37-yard field goal, and Landon Zastrow followed with a 1-yard TD run. Zastrow finished with 37 carries for 139 yards. But Inbody hit Michael Borie Jr. for a 26-yard TD pass and Thomas Zacharko for an 80-yard TD pass for the gamewinner in the fourth quarter. Inbody completed 12 of 23 for 241 yards, while Zacharko caught two passes for 94 yards and made 9 solo tackles and 3 assists on defense. Nick Wirgau led the St. Louis defense with 11 solo tackles.

Chesaning 69, Byron 0

Lucas Powell scored three touchdowns on a 78-yard run, an 88-yard kickoff return and an interception return for a TD as 4-4 Chesaning shut out Bryon in the Indians’ Homecoming game. Brayden Florian added 122 yards rushing, including a touchdown, with Gavin Birchmeier leading the defense with 14 tackles. Vito Maniaci ran for 59 yards and a touchdown, with Alec Fowler adding a rushing TD and a Mason Struck a TD reception from Max Volk. Eli Escamilla also ran for a touchdown, with Jordan Nixon returning a punt 43 yards for a score.

Michigan Lutheran Seminary’s Evan Wakefield carries the ball during a game against Nouvel Catholic Central Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Michigan Lutheran Seminary.

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 51, Burton Bendle 7

Evan Wakefield completed 8 of 12 passes for 72 yards, including two TDs, and added 138 yards rushing and three TDs as Seminary took a 37-0 Halftime lead on its way to a 7-1 record. Wakefield ran for TDs covering 1, 4 and 7 yards, adding a 12-yard TD pass to Will Eubank and an 18-yard TD pass to Ryan Dabe. Will Salgat (10 yards) and Andrew Archibald (28 yards) added rushing TDs for the Cardinals, who also scored on a safety.

Ithaca quarterback Bronson Bupp gains yardage in Ithaca’s win over Saginaw Nouvel on Sept. 17, 2021. (Photo and permission from Mike Kolleth)

Ithaca 42, Carrollton 0

Ithaca took a 28-0 Halftime lead on its way to the non-conference win. Nathan Mikesell ran 14 times for 145 yards, including TD runs of 14 and 65 yards. Bronson Bupp completed 8 of 13 passes for 85 yards, including an 11-yard TD pass to Charlie Martyn Bupp also ran for a pair of TDs covering 3 and 4 yards. Joe Dawe finished the Ithaca scoring with an 8-yard run. Logan Patrick led the Carrollton defense with 12 tackles, with Christian Garcia making 10 tackles.

Mount Pleasant 40, Midland Dow 0

Logan Borodychuk completed 16 of 21 passes for 326 yards, including three TD passes covering 20 yards to E’Carves Polk, 48 yards to Aiden Klein and 66 yards to Carter Dole. Polk also ran for a 34-yard TD, with Max Humphrey scoring on a 3-yard TD run. The Oilers’ special teams added a safety, with Tyler Hutchins kicking a 33-yard field goal. Klein caught eight passes for 156 yards. Jack Bakus completed 18 of 27 passes for 73 yards for Dow, adding 69 yards rushing. Eli Elza caught five passes for 30 yards, with Jamie Rozeveld leading the Dow defense with 5.5 tackles.

Alma 42, Bridgeport 6

Sam Rosales threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Alma to the TVC 8 win after taking a 35-0 Halftime lead. Rosales, who completed 15 of 23 passes for 184 yards, threw touchdown passes to Delvon Pascoe-Ward (16 yards), Treyvion Painter (7) and Cade Sutherland (19). Sutherland caught eight passes for 109 yards. Rosales also had TD runs of 1 and 9 yards, with Carlos Martinez-Medina adding a 12-yard TD run. Pascoe-Ward led the defense with six tackles, including two sacks.

Jacob Legue, Millington football, 2022

Millington 53, Flint 0

Jacob Legue, who scored on a safety on defense, ran for 66 yards, including TD runs of 3 and 10 yards as Millington took a 39-0 Halftime lead on its way to a 7-1 record. Ian Crump was 4-for-4 passing for 68 yards, including a 33-yard TD to Bryce Martin. Millington also got rushing TDs from Owen Butterfield (3 yards), Aaron Gross (3 yards), Travis Cooper (6 yards) and Dallas Walsh (5 yards). Paul Hofer, who kicked six extra points, added a 23-yard field goal.

Trevor Gleeson, Vassar quarterback, 2022

Vassar 29, Marlette 22

Vassar took a 22-8 halftime lead and held on for the non-conference win. Cheven Lesko scored on a 22-yard fumble recovery, with Trevor Gleeson hitting Austin Long for an 8-yard TD pass and Landon Klinesmith for a 41-yard TD pass for the Halftime lead. Brady Putnam, who ran 27 times for 129 yards, tacked on a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter. Joe Folino led the Vulcans with seven tackles. Gleeson completed 11 of 14 for 136 yards.

Reese’s Ayden Rayner poses for a photograph during the first day of high school football practice in Reese on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

Sandusky 40, Reese 18

Brady Benson ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns in Reese’s non-conference loss to Sandusky, which led 24-0 at halftime. Ayden Rayner, who gained 76 yards, gave Reese his first score on a 13-yard run, with Benson adding TD runs of 10 and 7 yards. Benson also completed 3 of 7 passes for 71 yards, with Mitchell Stricker catching three passes for 60 yards. Beck Shores led the Reese defense with nine tackles.

Breckenridge 46, Coleman 0

Collin Sitts ran 13 times for 234 yards and five touchdowns covering 7, 27, 60, 46 and 25 yards as Breckenridge took a 24-0 lead after one quarter. Jaxon Laubscher completed 8 of 13 passes for 134 yards, adding 77 yards and a TD rushing. Ryan Wolfgang caught five passes for 88 yards. Sitts also led the Breckenridge defense with 15 tackles, including two tackles for loss. Xzavior Garcia had eight tackles, including three sacks. Vance Sysak led Coleman, completing 12 of 23 passes for 172 yards and running for an 8-yard TD. Isaiah Biers caught five passes for 100 yards, while Sam Bovee caught six passes for 61 yards, with eight tackles and an interception on defense. Ty Murray led the Comets with nine tackles.

Midland 28, Marquette 6

Midland High used a balanced run game to earn a road win over Marquette, with Jalen Brown running for 93 yards, Mason Weaver for 82, Jason Davenport for 71 and Colin Coffey for 62. Weaver ran for a pair of TDs of 8 and 3 yards , with Brown adding a 50-yard TD run. Hudson Gerstacker finished the Midland scoring with an 80-yard punt return for a TD. Brown and Noah Wall led the defense with 5.5 tackles each. Wall added an interception for the 7-1 Chemics.

Bullock Creek 48, Harrison 6

Nathan Masar ran for 104 yards and a touchdown, adding 149 yards passing and a touchdown to lead Bullock Creek to the non-conference win. Kale Snyder ran for 201 yards and two TDs, with Landon Tarkowski catching a 76-yard TD. Bo Schwartz led the defense with 19 tackles, adding two TD runs. Zane Schwartz followed with 10 tackles, including a fumble recovery for a TD.

