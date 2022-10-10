Sages improve by one spot, place seventh in Class 1A boys’ golf state final | Sports

BLOOMINGTON — Will Ross placed inside the top 15 individuals in the Class 1A boys’ golf state tournament via his two-day performance at Prairie Vista Golf Course, and the senior helped Monticello place seventh as a team.

Ross shot 9-over 81 in Saturday’s second and final round to conclude the event with a 156 total, tying him for 13th place overall. Effingham St. Anthony’s Joey Trupiano and Litchfield’s Tug Schwab each finished at 148 to lead the field.

Ross’ last round included birdies on the fourth, 16th and 17th holes plus five pars.

The Sages, who placed eighth as a unit in last year’s 1A state tournament, improved their team placement one year later despite Ross being the only senior playing this weekend for Coach Andrew Turner’s program.

Monticello logged a 678 cumulative score that surpassed Litchfield’s 684 and Barely Landed behind Illini West’s 675 and Byron’s 671. St. Anthony was the team Champion at 618.

Also contributing to the Sages’ effort were sophomore Maddux Quick, (tied for 61st place, 83 on Saturday, 169 total); sophomore Andrew Neef (tied for 68th, 83, 173); sophomore Kross Reynolds (77th, 87, 180); junior Luke Kappes (tied for 85th, 96, 199); and sophomore Evan Prahl (tied for 87th, 103, 201).

Quick notched two birdies — on the seventh and 17th holes — and parred each of the front nine’s first four holes among seven total pars. Neef birdied the first hole and parred seven more, the latter figure matched by Reynolds.

Two other local boys’ Golfers also placed in Saturday’s second round of the 1A state tournament. St. Thomas More junior Wilson Kirby carded an 81 to tie for 16th place overall with a 157 total. His second round was steady, as he parred seven holes on the front nine and added three more pars on the back nine.

St. Joseph-Ogden junior Ashten Cafarelli posted an 80 and ended with a share of 41st place via a 163 total.

Cafarelli birdied the 13th hole and mirrored Kirby with a bevy of pars, racking up 10 of them. That included pars on each of the back nine’s final four holes.

Bulldogs thrive. Mahomet-Seymour senior Ainsley Winters and MS junior Leif Olson each earned placement in their respective state golf tournament finals on Saturday.

Winters carded a 7-over 79 during her second round at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, pushing her to a share of 35th place in the Class 1A girls’ overall standings with a 164 two-day total.

Winters especially found her stride on the back nine, as she parred eight of nine holes. She added another four pars on the front nine and outpaced her 85 from the previous day.

The reigning News-Gazette All-Area girls’ Golfer of the Year is now a two-time state placer, after tying for 14th in last year’s Class 1A girls’ final.

Olson’s first time in the Class 2A boys’ state tournament, conducted at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, concluded with him turning in a 5-over 76 during Saturday’s second round.

They earned a share of 40th place for the tournament, carding an overall score of 158.

Olson birdied the second hole and parred the third through ninth holes to stand out on the front nine. They picked up five more par conversions on the back nine as well.