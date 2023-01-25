Sage Steele ribs Jon Rahm over Bloody golf ball incident

Sage Steele had a little light-hearted criticism for Jon Rahm on Tuesday.

The “SportsCenter” Anchor was drilled in the face with Rahm’s errant tee shot on the third hole at the PGA Championship last May, knocking out several teeth and leaving her bloodied.

“As I was hiding behind the tree, no teeth left in my mouth, I looked up and I saw you,” Steele said with a smile as she and the Spanish golfer “met” for the first time. “And I’m like, the least he can do — because you didn’t know it hit me — the least you can do is birdie this hole, for me, and you failed me. I think you only parried.”







Sage Steele and ‘SportsCenter’ co-host Matt Barrie spoke with Jon Rahm on Tuesday. ESPN

Rahm expressed his admiration for Steele, who displayed her new chompers throughout the segment, and offered up a mea culpa for letting her down.

“Let me say, you are tough as nails,” Rahm said. “Jesus Christ! I hit that one hard, too — that was coming in with some speed. Well, I don’t think I birdied it. I think I had a chance to birdie it; Yeah, I definitely failed you. I didn’t take advantage of the whole week. I’m sorry, I really failed you in that sense.

“I can’t believe how good you look after that, my God. I honestly was oblivious, I didn’t realize what happened until after the round — I can also say thank you for that. That definitely would have affected me for the rest of the round.

“I didn’t hear anything, not one complaint, nothing. And when they told me what happened, I couldn’t believe it. So, I’m sorry.”







Steele showed off her smile during the segment, including her eight new teeth. ESPN

Steele, who returned to her “SportsCenter” duties three weeks after surgery, said her life “flashed before [her] eyes” in June. Her outlook, however, has remained as bright as her new pearly whites.

“I will say this,” she added, “I have eight beautiful new teeth. I got a great Grill out of it, Jon, so I think this is a win.”