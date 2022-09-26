SAGE Community Arts calls for Wyoming Waters – Sheridan Media





SAGE Community Arts has announced a call for art. The Sheridan community arts organization is inviting water media artists to submit work for the fall exhibition, Wyoming Waters: Small Format Watermedia.

According to SAGE, this new exhibition works to showcase the diversity of water-based mediums and the experimental ways they come together to create masterful works of art.

There will not be a jury process for this exhibition nor will there be any prizes or awards given for the art. Wyoming Waters is a community exhibition pulling together water media artists to share their work and learn from each other.

Eligibility:

● Water Based Media

○ Tempera paint, acrylics, watercolor, gouache, etc.

● Size: Maximum width 20” SAGE specifies this requirement includes a mandatory frame for the work.

● Created with in the last 2 years and be the artists original work

● Artwork must be for sale

○ For SAGE members the commission split will be 65% to artists and 35% to SAGE. Nonmembers of SAGE will have 60% to artists and 40% to SAGE commission split.

● Artwork must arrive at the SAGE Gallery no later than Tuesday Oct. 18. No later arrivals will be accepted.

● Any and all water media artists are welcome to apply. No past or present membership required.

There is limited space available.

● 40 pieces will be accepted.

○ Only one piece per artist will be selected due to space restrictions.

To request entry contact SAGE Community Arts Executive Director Jill Benson at [email protected]