Sagarika Manian of Dos Pueblos Repeats as Channel League Individual Golf Champion | Sports

Dos Pueblos sophomore Sagarika Manian repeated as the Channel League girls individual golf Champion on Tuesday, shooting an 87 at the par-72 Victoria Lakes Course at River Ridge in Oxnard.

Mania beat teammate Victoria Chen by one stroke. The result was the same as last season.

“Sagarika is a very skilled golfer that also proved her mental toughness out there today,” said DP Coach Dan Choi. “We had heard that she had scored a 9 on the par three 7th hole and were a little concerned. However, like a true champion, Saga focused on the task at hand and did not let it ruin the rest of her round. It is pretty special for a sophomore to repeat as league champion.

“Victoria Chen also put in a very gutsy performance,” Choi added. “Her confidence had been a little shaken, as many Golfers can relate to, but still did her best to relax and trust her swing. It was a big accomplishment for her to put together a good round and finish runner up. We had a lot to celebrate.”

Buena’s Meg Hampton also shot an 88 and Avery Wells of the Bulldogs was fourth at 92, completing the Qualifiers for the CIF-SS Regional Individual Tournament at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks on Oct. 26.

Fia Torrey of San Marcos finished one stroke behind Wells, while Sadi Adams of San Marcos and Chelsi Ramirez were two strokes back.