Sagacity Golf and Club Benchmarking team up for strategic partnership

Sagacity Golf and Club Benchmarking have entered into a partnership to provide data and analytics for the golf and private club industries.

Sagacity is a technology provider that uses historical data and market demand to help golf course operators identify areas of weakness and maximize their potential. They developed revenue optimization and marketing software to achieve this and had previously partnered with the PGA of America to power the PGA Operations Benchmark report.

Club Benchmarking is one of the leading private club data analytics companies in the country. They’ve been providing business intelligence tools and services for private Clubs since 2009. Their tools are cloud-based and include financial and operational benchmarking, asset management and capital planning solutions, member and employee engagement surveys, and compensation and benefits benchmarking.

The partnership between the two companies will leverage each company’s specific expertise, broadening the value of their offering.

“Bringing together the industry’s two leading data companies creates Unlimited opportunities to apply business intelligence technology in ways that help the Clubs and golf facilities we serve make more informed business and financial decisions,” said Jim Butler, CEO of Club Benchmarking.

“We’ve already uncovered several new opportunities where our respective expertise can be applied in a way that brings new insights and solutions to those who own and manage public and private facilities,” Brett Darrow, the CEO of Sagacity. “We expect this partnership to benefit golf facility leaders by helping them better understand the relative health of their enterprise and implement new methods to quickly grow revenue where needed.”