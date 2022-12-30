Safety Rashad Torrence II to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Florida safety Rashad Torrence II will Forgo his remaining seasons of Collegiate Eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons with the Gators, the Atlanta native announced Thursday on social media.

“First and foremost I want to thank my family for their love, support and sacrifice. I also want to thank the University of Florida for the amazing experience these past three years. The knowledge gained and Lessons learned will last a lifetime,” Torrence wrote in a post on his Twitter account. “To be taught under the tutelage of two great head coaches, (Dan) Mullen and (Billy) Napier, I am forever grateful. My coaches, (Todd) Grantham, (Ron) English, (Wesley McGriff) CrimeDawg, and (Patrick ) Toney have prepared me for this moment. Last but definitely not least, thank you to the LOYAL gator fans that have supported me from day 1. Since I was 6 years old my dream has been to play Collegiate football and I can’t think of a better place to play than The Swamp.

“With all things considered, my Ultimate goal is to play in the NFL on Sundays. After much prayer and guidance, I’ve decided to Forgo my senior season, trust God’s plan for my life and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Despite arriving in Gainesville during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out spring practice in Gainesville and altered the schedule, Torrence built a considerable role for himself during his first season at Florida. He saw the field in nine games, three of which he started, and concluded his true freshman season with 25 tackles. Torrence emerged as the starter opposite Trey Dean III in spring camp of his sophomore season, and he started in each of the team’s 13 games during Mullen’s final season at the helm. Despite the six-win season, Torrence recorded impressive statistics as a sophomore, finishing third on the team in total tackles with 87 (51 solo), to go along with three interceptions, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups. Torrence returned to the team under first-year Florida head Coach Billy Napier and started the first 11 games of the season before suffering an elbow injury prior to Florida’s loss at Florida State in the regular season finale. His absence was a bit of a surprise considering Torrence wasn’t on the injury report Florida released earlier in the week.

“I think Rashad had an elbow he was questionable, wasn’t able to do a ton during the week,” Napier said on Nov. 26 of Torrence’s injury. “It was a short week and then just didn’t feel, it was almost a pain- Tolerance deal, didn’t quite make enough progress late in the week and didn’t feel good about putting him out there.”

Napier credited the freshmen who stepped up when Florida was without a safety with 27 starts with the Gators to his name – one who’s now headed to Gainesville for the NFL Draft.

“Those guys that played took the majority of reps throughout the week. You’ve got some guys out there that really played their first significant time,” Napier said. “Kamari (Wilson) is obviously out there competing his tail off, Donovan (McMillon) and those guys, they stepped up and competed in the game.”