Safety Chris Smith named Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist

One of Georgia’s top players is in the mix for one of college football’s most prestigious awards. Chris Smith has been named one of 12 Semifinalists for the 2021 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to college football’s best defensive back, per an announcement by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

The Hapeville Charter (Atlanta, Ga.) super senior is one of four Semifinalists from the SEC, joining Tennessee senior Trevon FlowersMississippi State junior Emmanuel Forbes, and Texas A&M junior Antonio Johnson. The selection committee will meet on Nov. 27 and narrow the group to three Finalists for the award, which will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Winner will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Smith has started all seven games this season for Georgia, making 21 tackles, fourth-best on the team, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, three pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. A preseason All-SEC Second Team selection by the media and one of three returning starters from the 2021 National Championship defense, Smith was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week after the season-opening 49-3 win over Oregon, where he had six tackles, a tackle for loss, and an interception. Smith was part of a Dawgs defense that held the Ducks without a touchdown, the first time Oregon had been kept out of the end zone since 2017.

Lewis Cine was a semifinalist for Georgia in 2021, while Likes Smith was a 2020 semifinalist with West Virginia before transferring to Georgia last spring. JR Reed was a finalist in 2019 and Deandre Baker is the only player to win the award at Georgia, earning that Honor in 2018.

Smith started 11 of 14 games for the Bulldogs in 2021. He missed one game with a shoulder injury and two more with a bone bruise in his knee. They didn’t start the SEC Championship loss to Alabama but played quite a bit while clearly hobbled. Smith scored the Bulldogs’ first touchdown of the 2021 season on an interception he returned 73 yards for a touchdown. He finished the year with 34 total tackles (23 solo), four pass breakups, and three interceptions. In the 33-18 win over Alabama in the National Championship game, Smith piled up seven total tackles (five solo), an interception, and two pass breakups. He played multiple positions for the Bulldogs in 2021. Smith started Georgia’s 41-17 win at Tennessee in November but when the defense was having trouble with the Volunteer passing game, Smith moved down to play the STAR/nickel position after only one week of practice . He also started five games during the 2020 season at safety with Richard LeCounte III missing action due to a dirt bike accident.

