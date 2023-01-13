Safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig adds physicality to CU Buffs’ secondary – BuffZone

At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig knows he’s not the ideal size to play safety in college football.

He’s never let that get in his way, though.

“I’ve always been the smallest guy, so it’s nothing new,” said Silmon-Craig, who is transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes this month after two seasons at Jackson State. “I was a small guy in the SWAC.”

Small or not, Silmon-Craig has always played well enough to be wanted by new CU head Coach Deion Sanders.

