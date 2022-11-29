Safal-Cornell Kiswahili Prize Winners to Speak on Contemporary Kiswahili Literature in First Formal Collaboration with Institute for African Development

Cornell’s Institute for African Development will host a literary panel on Friday Dec. 2, in its first formal collaboration with the Safal-Cornell Kiswahili Prize for African Literature.

During this free event, three recent winners of the Prize will discuss poetry, travel and Kiswahili Intergenerational transcendence, according to the event webpage. Panelists will examine the role of contemporary Kiswahili African literature in the American higher education system.

After the US Department of Education awarded it the Undergraduate Studies and International Foreign Language Grant in 2019, IAD has worked to increase commitment to and continued engagement in African languages ​​— specifically Kiswahili, Twi and Tumbuka languages ​​— through expanded academic programming and language offerings.

