Safal-Cornell Kiswahili Prize for African Literature 2022 shortlist announced

The shortlisted manuscripts for the Safal-Cornell Kiswahili Prize for African Literature have been announced.

The Safal Cornell Kiswahili Prize for African Literature, formerly the Mabati-Cornell Prize, recognizes writing in Poetry and prose in the Kiswahili language.

Magdaline Nakhumicha Wafula of Moi University, Dr Hamisi Babusa of Kenyatta University, Kenya and Professor FEMK Senkoro read and nominated the manuscripts for the 2022 competition.

The shortlists for the fiction category are Dunia na Watu Wake by Ahmad Simba Mwaita (Tanzania); Wimbo wa Hatima by Isaac Ndolo (Kenya) and Ujanajike by Dotto Daudi Rangimoto (Tanzania).

For the Poetry category: Mzoga Unaonukia by Lenard Mtesigwa (Tanzania); Mamangu Nipe Wosia by Salum Makamba (Tanzania) and Uswahilini by Ally Bakari Mchanyato (Tanzania).

Prof Senkoro said that the receipt of a very large number of manuscripts of novels and Poems from various parts of Africa, especially East Africa, was sufficient evidence that there was a great Treasure of creativity, especially among young people, that transcended the boundaries of each country, and which if sprinkled with the basics of writing and Publishing literary works would greatly strengthen Kiswahili literature.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on January 25, 2023. The total proposed Awards of &15,000 will see winners in each category getting $5,000 each while the Runners up will get $2,500 each.



