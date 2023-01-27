Saehler named Assistant Volleyball Coach

VERMILLION, SD – University of South Dakota head volleyball Coach Leanne Williamson has hired Abby Saehler to serve as the assistant volleyball coach.

Saehler spent the 2022 season as the Assistant Women’s volleyball Coach at Grand Canyon University where she operated as the recruiting coordinator, assisted with on-court instruction, and maintained operational aspects of the program. Prior to being promoted to Assistant Coach at Grand Canyon, Saehler served as the director of volleyball operations.

“I am thrilled to be joining the USD volleyball program and the USD Athletic department,” said Saehler. “This program has made some tremendous growth over the last few seasons and I look forward to continuing that success in the years to come. I can’t thank Leanne and Michael enough for giving me this opportunity and the other staff around the Athletic department showing me what it’s like to be a part of USD athletics!”

Saehler, a native of Iowa City, Iowa, was a two-time AVCA All-American at Wingate University, where she played collegiate volleyball. She graduated from Wingate in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Human Services. From there, she was hired as the Graduate Assistant Coach at Concordia University in Nebraska where she earned her Master’s degree.

“I am very excited to announce the addition of Abby to our program,” said Williamson. “Abby is great at creating relationships with student Athletes as well as recruits, which has always been important within our program. She was heavily involved in many aspects of her former program and will be able to hit the ground running here as well as bring new ideas to the table. Our continuity has been tremendous the past seven years, and I believe that Abby will be able to fill that position well from the beginning!”

Saehler joins a Coyote volleyball program that’s won three-straight Summit League Tournament Championships and made four NCAA tournament Appearances in the last five years.