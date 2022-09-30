Sadio Mané Finally Ends Dry Spell With 1st Bundesliga Goal at Allianz Arena as a Bayern Munich Player ▷ SportsBrief.com

Sadio Mané scored his first Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena against Bayer Leverkusen

Jamal Musiala controlled the show and helped Bayern Munich race off to a 3-0 lead in their Bundesliga

Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic backed Mané to be a success at Bayern Munich

Sadio Mané has finally scored once again for Bayern Munich.

After a four-game drought, the Senegalese superstar finally scored again for the German side as he netted against Bayer Leverkusen.

Sadio Mané finally broke his drought as he scored his first Bundesliga goal as a Bayern Munich player at the Allianz Arena. Image: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Mané grabbed the third goal of the first half as Bayern Munich raced off to an early lead. The former Liverpool man smashed the ball home from just inside the box in the 39th minute.

Much has been made of his inability to score. Mané has been in the news lately as many believed that he was unhappy at the club.

Read also Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano Hired opera singer to assist his personal development as a football player

Exciting features: Check out the news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Coach Julian Nagelsmann also toyed around with the idea of ​​moving Mané to the wing, a position he excelled in while at Liverpool. He also received the backing of the club’s Sporting director, who added that Mané just needed time to adjust to his new surroundings.

Mané’s goal was the icing on the cake of an impressive first half. Jamal Musiala was the star of the first 45 minutes, though. They set up the first goal, scored the second goal, and also set up the third, which Mané scored.

The 19-year-old was involved in every big moment and controlled the game like a seasoned pro.

Bayern Munich chief backs Sadio Mane to succeed in Bundesliga after a difficult start in Germany

Bayern Munich Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is not feeling too bothered about Sadio Mane’s dip in form for the Bundesliga Champions in his last few matches.

Read also Alphonso Davies: Remembering when Bayern Munich star made Barcelona look ‘useless’ in a Champions League tie

Mane has struggled to score in his last 6 matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich, as the Senegalese struggles to find his balance in the Bundesliga, Sports Brief previously reported.

According to Daily Mail, Salihamidzic believes it is only a matter of time before Sadio Mane finds his best form for the German side.

Source: SportsBrief.com