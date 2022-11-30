Sade Heinrichs Earns United Soccer Coaches All-Region Honors

STATESBORO – Georgia Southern Women’s soccer junior Rain Heinrichs has been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s All-Southeast Region team, announced Tuesday by the organization.

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Heinrichs anchored a back line for the Eagles that allowed just 12 goals all season long and set a new school record with an 0.71 GAA. The first major award winner for Georgia Southern since 1999, Heinrichs started all 17 matches and missed just 30 minutes of action all season. She also earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and was the league’s Defensive Player of the Week on October 25.

Heinrichs is just the third Georgia Southern Women’s soccer student-athlete to earn All-Region honors from the Untied Soccer Coaches. Tara Chaisson was a second-team selection in 1999 and Debbie Hensley was a third-team selection in 1995.

“What a great honor for Sade,” Georgia Southern Head Women’s Soccer Coach Chris Adams said. “Her leadership from the back has grown throughout her career and especially this season. Giving up only two goals in 10 Sun Belt Conference matches is an outstanding achievement and Sade was a huge part of how we were able to accomplish that feat.”

