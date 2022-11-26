Saddest Comedy Movies With Eye-Watering Endings

As the credits roll and the audience members leave their seats, the movie must leave a mark on the watcher. In the case of Comedy movies, usually a sense of fun is left over, with a touch of relief that the usual happy ending was shown. On the other hand, a joyful moment can only be fully appreciated, when there is a little touch of sadness that follows the usual jokes of the movie. Some of the best Comedy movies in the market are the ones where the ending doesn’t end on a joyful note; instead, they push a little bit into the feelings area. But why is it that highly acclaimed movies love to push it and make us, the audience, feel sadder with sad movie endings?

The ending of the movie can make or break the whole movie. While the process is important, it all becomes useless if the resolution is too weak and not up to par with the rest of the story. Some of the best movie endings try to instill an emotion in the viewer. While we each react differently, a sad ending that was preceded by comedic scenes will surely reach even the coldest of hearts. After all, we are only humans, bound to be driven by emotion and actions. And that’s the point of movie endings, to finally release the emotions that were building up since the first shot of the movie was shown.

While sad endings can be found in a lot of movies, few can pull them off successfully. So, if you are looking for the saddest movie endings involving comedy, look no further than the list below. There, the most memorable and saddest endings in movies are explained and left for you to judge how sad they are. Upvote the ones that pushed a tear out of you and, if the ending left a bigger mark on your heart, comment below and tell us how it happened.