Sad 2010 Crowd Video of Luis Suarez Handball and Asamoah Gyan Penalty Miss Emerges Before 2022 FIFA World Cup ▷ SportsBrief.com

YouTube’s algorithm has got a nasty habit of bringing back videos that should remain away from viewers’ eyes

This time, it’s of a little-seen video of the dramatic events of Ghana’s memorable 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against Uruguay

Some in the crowd that night in what proved to be a day of infamy recorded the drama on their cellphones

The 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between Ghana and Uruguay at Soccer City in Johannesburg, South Africa is one of the most infamous in the history of the sport.

Luis Suarez deliberately stopped a goal-bound ball with his hands in a diabolical act of cheating at the end of the match, before Asamoah Gyan missed the opportunity to send the Black Stars into the semifinals, the first time an African Nation would have done so .

The South Americans would then defeat the West Africans in the penalty shoot-out, booking a place against the Netherlands.

Footage from the crowd captures the raw emotion of an infamous passage of play in 2010. Image source: YouTube screenshot.

Source: UGC

Footage has since reemerged of fans in the crowd that evening recording all these historic moments with their cameras as the drama unfolded. These videos capture the raw emotion that Broadcasters can’t quite convey to those who weren’t there.

2022 World Cup: Amazing Siphiwe Tshabalala goal shot in 2010 in the crowd emerges with Peter Drury’s commentary

Bafana Bafana Legend Siphiwe Tshabalala’s goal to open the 2010 FIFA World Cup is now a firm part of Sporting folklore.

The iconic Peter Drury’s commentary describing that spine-tingling moment will go down in the history of broadcasting. A video from a Spectator who was present that day at Soccer City in Johannesburg has come to the fore as the world awaits another historic moment in Qatar.

In the dregs of YouTube’s Ecosystem has emerged a video filmed by a member of the crowd who was in attendance and – incredibly – managed to Capture the goal in its entirety.

It was accompanied by the words of Drury:

“Mphela… Modise… it’s a really good ball. It’s Tshabalalaaaaa! GOAL BAFANA BAFANA! GOAL FOR SOUTH AFRICA! GOAL FOR ALL AFRICA! JABULILE! REJOICE!”

Drury would then add another iconic line with:

“BAFANA BAFANA HAVE POPPED THE FIRST CORK ON THEIR DAY OF THE DAYS!”

