Sacred Heart wins ninth straight – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Volleyball Report for Tuesday, Sept. 13

Make it nine straight wins for Academy of The Sacred Heart.

The Cardinals handled Destrehan 25-19, 25-12, 25-17 at home.

Gigi Gibbons led the way with nine kills while Caroline Mazzanti had eight kills, Katherine Hale produced 14 digs and Allison Langhetee served five aces and had a pair of blocks.

Sacred Heart (10-1) will host McGehee at 5:30 pm Wednesday.

In a battle of New Orleans East, Sarah T. Reed won in four sets at Abramson 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19.

Jayla Calvin had five kills and three digs while Kristy Jupiter had four kills and four blocks. Jamya Hills had three digs and two aces and Taylor Smith produced five aces.

The Olympians (3-1) return to action today at Grace King at 4:30 pm while the Commodores (2-5) host Collegiate of Baton Rouge at 5:30 pm this evening.

Pope John Paul II topped Vandebilt Catholic 26-24, 25-18, 25-22 Monday in Houma.

Kayla Benedic had 13 kills, 20 digs and a block while Chloe Smith had 12 kills, 10 digs, three aces and a block. Ali Tullis produced 35 assists, 10 digs and six kills. Gabby Beaudette finished with five kills, three blocks, two digs and an ace and Peyton Natal had 16 digs and served an ace.

The Jaguars (5-3) will host Northshore Thursday at 5:30 pm The Terriers (5-4) saw their five-match win streak end. Vandebilt Catholic will travel to Ursuline Academy Wednesday at 5:30 pm

Area Prep Volleyball Results from Monday, Sept. 12

Academy of Sacred Heart (NO) over Destrehan 25-19, 25-12, 25-17

First Baptist Christian over Pine 23-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-5

Fisher over West Jefferson 26-28, 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 15-6

McMain over Morris Jeff Community 25-18, 25-12, 16-25, 25-16

Pope John Paul II over Vandebilt Catholic 26-24, 25-18, 25-22

Sarah T. Reed over Abramson 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19

South Plaquemines over Christ Episcopal 25-20, 25-18, 25-16