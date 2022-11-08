Sacred Heart vs. Hartford odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 8 predictions from proven model

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will take on the Hartford Hawks at 7 pm ET Tuesday at Chase Family Arena. Sacred Heart is coming off a 10-win season, while Hartford won 12 games last year. The Hawks sprung a 78-71 upset as 6-point underdogs when these teams met in 2021.

The Pioneers are favored by 8 points in the latest Sacred Heart vs. Hartford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 143.5.

Sacred Heart vs. Hartford spread: Sacred Heart -8

Sacred Heart vs. Hartford over-under: 143.5 points

What you need to know about Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart was the No. 6 seed in the Northeast Conference Tournament last season, falling to third-seeded LIU in the quarterfinals. Head Coach Anthony Latina, who is in his 10th season at the helm, brought in a trio of transfers in the offseason. Junior Nico Galette Returns after averaging 12.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Second-leading rebounder Bryce Johnson is also back after pulling down 7.0 boards per game, so the Pioneers should be strong on the glass. Junior Mike Sixsmith, who was named to the NEC All-Rookie team Returns for his third season at guard, while senior guard Joey Reilly is back after making a team-best 38.5% of his 3-pointers last year. Sacred Heart was voted second in the NEC Preseason Poll, and Galette was named to the preseason All-NEC team.

What you need to know about Hartford

Hartford is getting set for its final season in Division I, as its board of Regents voted in May 2021 to transition the school’s Athletic programs to Division III. The Hawks were formerly a member of the America East Conference, but they are competing as an independent this year. Head Coach John Gallagher shockingly announced his resignation Monday, citing safety concerns from the university.

Gallagher said the university did not send a trainer to Hartford’s preseason scrimmage against Dartmouth at the end of October and has also not provided any arrangements for student-athlete meals when on the road. Briggs McClain returns after averaging 5.3 points and 2.1 rebounds, while Jared Kimbrough is back after scoring 4.9 points per game. The Hawks said goodbye to their top seven scorers from last year, including star Austin Williams.

