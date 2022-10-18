Sacred Heart Volleyball Beats Concordia in Three Sets

The Sacred Heart Volleyball team was on the road Monday, Oct. 17 at Concordia High School.

JV started the night and lost in two close sets, 23-25, 24-26.

“Tonight was one of the best games the Junior Varsity has played. They have continued to improve and make adjustments throughout the season and I am very proud of them,” said Coach Siron

Sacred Heart Varsity Volleyball beat Concordia in three sets 25-15, 25-13, 25-13. The Varsity had a very solid night. Passing on serve received improved as the night went on which allowed the Gremlins to stay aggressive on offense. Controlling the ball offensively paid off for senior Captain Emma Siron, who had 18 kills and 11 digs for the night.

Sacred Heart’s other senior Captain Kate Carney did a great job passing some tough Concordia serves and had 10 kills and 5 digs.

Junior Sammy Altena did a fantastic job getting to balls and turning difficult passes at times into assists. Altena had 26 assists and 2 digs.

JV record is now 4-10

Varsity record is now 26-6

The Sacred Heart Junior High & High School Volleyball teams travel to LaMonte Tuesday, October 18th to finish up their regular season games. Games begin at 5 pm, with JH A, followed by a set of B, JV, and then Varsity.

The Varsity will be hosting Class 1 District 5 in the McGremlin Gym beginning Thursday. Sacred Heart has a first-round bye and will play Friday night, Oct. 21 at 7 pm, against the winner of the Chamois and Otterville match.

Photos courtesy of KLUE Image Services

9037 – #24 Sophomore Sophia Carney attacking on the Pin

8875 – Varsity resting between sets

9097 – #8 Senior Emma Siron hitting out of the middle

–Submitted by Head Coach Marlo Siron