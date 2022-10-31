Sacred Heart Varsity Volleyball Loses to Lesterville

Sacred Heart Varsity Volleyball headed to Lesterville on Thursday, Oct. 20 to play in the Class 1, District 5 State Tournament.

“The Gremlins gave it their best effort but were unable to fend off Lesterville’s quick offense and solid serving.

“After a four-hour drive southeast, it was not the outcome the Gremlins had wanted but, they never gave up. Lesterville Bearcats (27-9-1) had the home crowd advantage and the luxury of not having to travel four hours to play. The Gremlins lost in three sets 18-25, 13-25, 26-28,” Head Coach Marolo Siron said.

“Many Gremlin Fans made the trip to Lesterville to cheer on the team. The team heard them, saw their posters, and appreciates all the support they have given the team this season,” Coach Siron said.

“Coach Jen and I are sad it’s over but so happy that we were in a place to play in the State Tournament,” said Coach Marlo Siron. “I am proud of the fight the girls brought to the court every game they played and they have a lot to be proud of.” The Sacred Heart Varsity Volleyball team went 29-7 on the season and they had the most wins in school history since the ’07-’08 State Championship Team, she said.

Photos courtesy of KLUE Image Services

2038 – Sophomore Emily Hesse moves to the net to run the offense

1904 – Seniors Emma Siron & Zoe Martin attempt a block

1879 – Sophomore Sophia Carney attacks from the pin

1830 – Varsity celebrates a play

1671 – Team celebrates Senior Zoe Martin

1569 – Senior Zoe Martin digs a ball

–Submitted by head coach Marlo Siron