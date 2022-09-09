Sacred Heart Tournament up Next For Women’s Volleyball: Five Things to Know

Match Four: Princeton (2-1) vs. Stony Brook (3-2), 9/10, 4:00 pm

Match Five: Princeton (2-1) vs. Sacred Heart (2-4), 9/10, 7:00 p.m

Match Six: Princeton (2-1) vs. Seton Hall (5-1), 9/11, 2 p.m

1. Leading From The Front: 2021 First Team All-Ivy League honoree senior Created by Avery had a dominant first weekend, and was named Ivy League Player of the Week. She leads the conference in both kills (4.10) and points (4.45) per set, while also adding 25 digs and three blocks. Her 14 kills against Morgan State were the most of any Ivy League player in a three-set match, and they came on a .458 attacking percentage. Luoma also recorded a double-double against the Bears, tallying 10 digs. She followed with 15 kills and nine digs against Towson, along with 12 kills and six digs against Radford.

2. Senior Leadership: Luoma was not the only Princeton senior to make an impact, as Cameron Dames’ 5.60 digs per set currently lead the Ivy League. She tallied 56 in the Tigers’ first three matches, along with 15 digs. Lindsey Kelly Ranks second in the conference in assists (10.30), recording 103 total and 31 digs. Melina Mahood’s 3.90 kills per set also rank second in the Ivy League, and she also had eight digs.

3. Freshmen Making an Impact: Princeton’s freshmen trio of Ella Bunde , Lucia Scalamandre and Valerie Nutakor all had impressive first weekends of college volleyball at the Towson Tournament. Bunde led Princeton in service aces with seven, and also ranks third in the Ivy League in service aces per set with 0.70. Bunde compiled 25 digs which ranked third on the team. Scalamandre’s seven blocks were a team-high, and she also had eight kills on a .304 attacking percentage. Nutakor was fourth on the team in kills with 16, and added 20 digs

4. A Familiar Foe For Mason: Tigers’ Assistant Coach Dominique Mason is a member of the Class of 2017 at Seton Hall, where she was a member of the Women’s volleyball team her junior and senior years. As a student-athlete, Mason played at Seton Hall from 2016-2018. She was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll on four occasions and was named to the Oklahoma Nike Invitational All-Tournament Team in 2017. During her two seasons as a Pirate she accumulated 509 kills, 331 digs and 62 blocks. Mason finished second on the team in Kills (316) and Kills per set (2.85) as a senior, while ranking 10th in the BIG EAST among conference matches in Kills per set. Mason was also honored for her work in the classroom, as she was named a BIG EAST Academic All-Star in 2016. Prior to Seton Hall, Mason played at Hillsborough Community College for two seasons. Mason came to Princeton from her alma matter, where she served as a Special Assistant to Senior Administration from 2018-2020, along with the Director of Operations for the Women’s volleyball team and an Affiliated Monitoring Specialist from 2018-19.

5. Scouting the Opponents: The Pioneers are 2-4 in 2022, and most recently played at the UC Irvine where they ended the tournament with a win over Holy Cross. Stony Brook is 3-2, most recently hosting the Stony Brook Invitational and recording a 2-1 record. The Pirates are 5-1 so far in 2022, and are riding a three-match winning streak after going undefeated at the Seton Hall Invitational.