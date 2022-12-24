Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Sacramento Kings (17-13) take on the Washington Wizards (12-21) on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and NBCS-DC. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Kings vs. Wizards

The Kings put up 118.4 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 113.8 the Wizards gave up.

When Sacramento scores more than 113.8 points, it is 14-3.

When Washington gives up fewer than 118.4 points, it is 11-12.

The Wizards’ 110.8 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 115.9 the Kings allow.

When it scores more than 115.9 points, Washington is 4-7.

Sacramento has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.8 points.

The Kings make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 14-7 overall.

The Wizards are shooting 47.5% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 48.2% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

Washington has put together a 7-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.2% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings get 17.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists from Domantas Sabonis.

This season, De’Aaron Fox is averaging 23.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Kevin Huerter leads active Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Huerter averages 1.1 takeaways per game, and Keegan Murray compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kristaps Porzingis averages 22.4 points per game. He also collects 8.9 rebounds and dishes out 2.7 assists per game.

Monte Morris adds 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to the team’s offensive output.

Kyle Kuzma is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wizards (among active players), hitting 2.6 Threes per game.

Porzingis swats 1.5 shots per game on average this season. Jordan Goodwin helps out on the defensive end with 1.2 steals per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/13/2022 76ers L 123-103 Away 12/14/2022 Raptors W 124-123 Away 12/16/2022 Pistons W 122-113 Away 12/19/2022 Hornets L 125-119 Mold 12/21/2022 Lakers W 134-120 Mold 12/23/2022 Wizards – Mold 12/27/2022 Nuggets – Mold 12/28/2022 Nuggets – Mold 12/30/2022 Jazz – Mold 1/1/2023 Grizzlies – Away 1/3/2023 Jazz – Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2022 Nuggets L 141-128 Away 12/17/2022 Clippers L 102-93 Away 12/18/2022 Lakers L 119-117 Away 12/20/2022 Sun W 113-110 Away 12/22/2022 Jazz L 120-112 Away 12/23/2022 Kings – Away 12/27/2022 76ers – Mold 12/28/2022 Sun – Mold 12/30/2022 Magic – Away 1/1/2023 Bucks – Away 1/3/2023 Bucks – Away

How to watch the Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: