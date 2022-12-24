Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Sacramento Kings (17-13) take on the Washington Wizards (12-21) on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and NBCS-DC. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Wizards
Key Stats for Kings vs. Wizards
- The Kings put up 118.4 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 113.8 the Wizards gave up.
- When Sacramento scores more than 113.8 points, it is 14-3.
- When Washington gives up fewer than 118.4 points, it is 11-12.
- The Wizards’ 110.8 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 115.9 the Kings allow.
- When it scores more than 115.9 points, Washington is 4-7.
- Sacramento has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Kings make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 14-7 overall.
- The Wizards are shooting 47.5% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 48.2% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.
- Washington has put together a 7-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.2% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings get 17.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists from Domantas Sabonis.
- This season, De’Aaron Fox is averaging 23.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
- Kevin Huerter leads active Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Huerter averages 1.1 takeaways per game, and Keegan Murray compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kristaps Porzingis averages 22.4 points per game. He also collects 8.9 rebounds and dishes out 2.7 assists per game.
- Monte Morris adds 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to the team’s offensive output.
- Kyle Kuzma is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wizards (among active players), hitting 2.6 Threes per game.
- Porzingis swats 1.5 shots per game on average this season. Jordan Goodwin helps out on the defensive end with 1.2 steals per game.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/13/2022
|
76ers
|
L 123-103
|
Away
|
12/14/2022
|
Raptors
|
W 124-123
|
Away
|
12/16/2022
|
Pistons
|
W 122-113
|
Away
|
12/19/2022
|
Hornets
|
L 125-119
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Lakers
|
W 134-120
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/1/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
1/3/2023
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/14/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 141-128
|
Away
|
12/17/2022
|
Clippers
|
L 102-93
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Lakers
|
L 119-117
|
Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Sun
|
W 113-110
|
Away
|
12/22/2022
|
Jazz
|
L 120-112
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
76ers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Magic
|
–
|
Away
|
1/1/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/3/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.