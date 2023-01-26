Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Sacramento Kings (27-19) face the Toronto Raptors (21-27) on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Raptors
Key Stats for Kings vs. Raptors
- The 120.3 points per game the Kings record are 7.9 more points than the Raptors give up (112.4).
- When Sacramento totals more than 112.4 points, it is 25-8.
- Toronto is 20-18 when allowing fewer than 120.3 points.
- The Raptors’ 112.6 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings allow.
- Toronto has put together an 11-4 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.
- Sacramento’s record is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 112.6 points.
- This season, the Kings have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 48.8% of shots the Raptors’ opponents have made.
- Sacramento is 21-3 when it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.
- The Raptors are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 48.8% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.
- Toronto is 9-4 when it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis has a statline of 18.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
- De’Aaron Fox averages 24 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
- The Kings get 2.8 three-pointers per game out of Kevin Huerter.
- Huerter Picks up 1.1 takeaways per game, while Keegan Murray compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam scores 25.2 points per game, while also grabbing 8.2 rebounds and racking up 6.6 assists per game.
- Fred VanVleet is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Raptors (among active players), hitting 2.9 Threes per game.
- OG Anunoby averages 2.1 steals per game, while Christian Koloko records 1.1 blocks per game.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Spurs
|
W 132-119
|
Away
|
1/18/2023
|
Lakers
|
W 116-111
|
Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Thunder
|
W 118-113
|
Mold
|
1/21/2023
|
76ers
|
L 129-127
|
Mold
|
1/23/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
W 133-100
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/28/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
|
1/30/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
|
2/1/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
2/3/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Away
|
2/5/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Knicks
|
W 123-121
|
Away
|
1/17/2023
|
Bucks
|
L 130-122
|
Away
|
1/19/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
L 128-126
|
Away
|
1/21/2023
|
Celtics
|
L 106-104
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Knicks
|
W 125-116
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
1/27/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/28/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/30/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
2/1/2023
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
2/3/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.