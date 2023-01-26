Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Sacramento Kings (27-19) face the Toronto Raptors (21-27) on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Kings vs. Raptors

The 120.3 points per game the Kings record are 7.9 more points than the Raptors give up (112.4).

When Sacramento totals more than 112.4 points, it is 25-8.

Toronto is 20-18 when allowing fewer than 120.3 points.

The Raptors’ 112.6 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings allow.

Toronto has put together an 11-4 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

Sacramento’s record is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 112.6 points.

This season, the Kings have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 48.8% of shots the Raptors’ opponents have made.

Sacramento is 21-3 when it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.

The Raptors are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 48.8% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

Toronto is 9-4 when it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis has a statline of 18.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

De’Aaron Fox averages 24 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The Kings get 2.8 three-pointers per game out of Kevin Huerter.

Huerter Picks up 1.1 takeaways per game, while Keegan Murray compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam scores 25.2 points per game, while also grabbing 8.2 rebounds and racking up 6.6 assists per game.

Fred VanVleet is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Raptors (among active players), hitting 2.9 Threes per game.

OG Anunoby averages 2.1 steals per game, while Christian Koloko records 1.1 blocks per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2023 Spurs W 132-119 Away 1/18/2023 Lakers W 116-111 Away 1/20/2023 Thunder W 118-113 Mold 1/21/2023 76ers L 129-127 Mold 1/23/2023 Grizzlies W 133-100 Mold 1/25/2023 Raptors – Mold 1/28/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/30/2023 Timberwolves – Away 2/1/2023 Spurs – Away 2/3/2023 Pacers – Away 2/5/2023 Pelicans – Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/16/2023 Knicks W 123-121 Away 1/17/2023 Bucks L 130-122 Away 1/19/2023 Timberwolves L 128-126 Away 1/21/2023 Celtics L 106-104 Mold 1/22/2023 Knicks W 125-116 Mold 1/25/2023 Kings – Away 1/27/2023 Warriors – Away 1/28/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 1/30/2023 Sun – Away 2/1/2023 Jazz – Away 2/3/2023 Rockets – Away

How to watch the Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

