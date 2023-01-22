Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Sacramento Kings (26-18) host the Philadelphia 76ers (29-16) on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings will put their six-game win streak on the line against the 76ers, winners of four straight. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. 76ers

Key Stats for Kings vs. 76ers

The 119.8 points per game the Kings score are 10.0 more points than the 76ers allow (109.8).

When Sacramento totals more than 109.8 points, it is 25-9.

Philadelphia is 27-10 when allowing fewer than 119.8 points.

The 76ers’ 113.7 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 116.8 the Kings allow to opponents.

Philadelphia has put together a 16-2 record in games it scores more than 116.8 points.

Sacramento has an 11-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.7 points.

The Kings are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the 76ers allow to opponents.

Sacramento has a 23-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The 76ers are shooting 48.1% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 48.9% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia has compiled a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings get 18.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists from Domantas Sabonis.

De’Aaron Fox averages 24.0 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Kevin Huerter leads active Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Huerter Picks pockets to the tune of 1.1 takeaways per game, while Keegan Murray collects 0.5 rejections per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid’s statline this season looks solid thanks to 33.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Georges Niang is the most prolific from distance for the 76ers (among active players), hitting 2.3 Threes per game.

De’Anthony Melton averages 1.9 steals per game, and Embiid notches 1.7 blocks per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2023 Rockets W 135-115 Mold 1/13/2023 Rockets W 139-114 Mold 1/15/2023 Spurs W 132-119 Away 1/18/2023 Lakers W 116-111 Away 1/20/2023 Thunder W 118-113 Mold 1/21/2023 76ers – Mold 1/23/2023 Grizzlies – Mold 1/25/2023 Raptors – Mold 1/28/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/30/2023 Timberwolves – Away 2/1/2023 Spurs – Away

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2023 Thunder L 133-114 Mold 1/14/2023 Jazz W 118-117 Away 1/15/2023 Lakers W 113-112 Away 1/17/2023 Clippers W 120-110 Away 1/19/2023 Trail Blazers W 105-95 Away 1/21/2023 Kings – Away 1/25/2023 Nets – Mold 1/28/2023 Nuggets – Mold 1/30/2023 Magic – Mold 2/1/2023 Magic – Mold 2/3/2023 Spurs – Away

How to watch the Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: