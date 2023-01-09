Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic 1/9/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Orlando Magic travel to the Golden 1 Center to do battle with the Sacramento Kings on Monday night in NBA action.

The Orlando Magic haven’t been at their best as they’ve lost four of their last six games overall, but they will be looking to stay hot in this one after taking down the Warriors in a 115-101 upset road win on Saturday. Paolo Banchero led the team with 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points on nine of 16 shooting, while Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony each scored 16 points. As a team, the Magic shot 50 percent from the field and 13 of 32 from the 3-point line as they exploded for 34 points in the second quarter to take the narrow lead into halftime, before they clamped down defensively and held the Warriors to just 19 points in the fourth quarter to make it a blowout in the end.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have been in a rut as they’ve lost five of their last eight games overall and they will be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat after falling painfully short to the Lakers in a 136-134 home loss on Saturday. De’Aaron Fox led the team with 34 points and nine assists, Domantas Sabonis added 25 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists, Harrison Barnes scored 18 points while Kevin Huerter chipped in with 17 points. As a team, the Kings shot 52 percent from the field and 14 of 32 from the 3-point line as they worked hard to tie the scores after leading by nine points in the fourth quarter, only to see the Lakers Escape with the win on free throws from Dennis Schroder who drew the foul in the final seconds.

Looking at the betting trends, the Magic are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games against a team with a winning record, 5-1 ATS in their last six home games and 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games overall. The Kings are 1-4 ATS in their last five games against a team with a losing record, 0-6 ATS in their last six home games and 1-7 ATS in their last eight games overall.

Head to head, the over is 7-0 in the last seven meetings overall.

The Magic are a little shorthanded again as Jonathan Isaac and Bol Bol are still out, while the Kings don’t have a single player listed on the injury report. The Magic have been able to build any momentum lately, but they looked great in their surprising win over the Warriors, so they will be full of confidence here. Meanwhile, the Kings haven’t had to deal with any injuries, but they’ve been cold lately and they will be kicking themselves after dropping a winnable game against the Lakers on Saturday. The Kings have opened as favorites but I can’t justify them being favored by so many points given how poor they’ve been lately. The Magic are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games against a team with a winning record, while the Kings are 0-6 ATS in their last six home games, so I’ll back the Magic with the points in this spot.