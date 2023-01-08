Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers (18-21) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (20-17) on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers
Key Stats for Kings vs. Lakers
- The Kings record 117.9 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 117.3 the Lakers allow.
- Sacramento is 15-2 when scoring more than 117.3 points.
- When Los Angeles allows fewer than 117.9 points, it is 13-10.
- The Lakers put up an average of 116.4 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 116.8 the Kings gave up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.8 points, Los Angeles is 15-4.
- Sacramento has a 12-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 116.4 points.
- This season, the Kings have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Lakers’ opponents have made.
- Sacramento is 17-6 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Lakers’ 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have given up to their opponents.
- Los Angeles has put together a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings get 18.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists from Domantas Sabonis.
- This season, De’Aaron Fox is averaging 23.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
- Kevin Huerter makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Huerter averages 1.1 steals per game, while Keegan Murray swats 0.6 shots per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- LeBron James scores 28.9 points per game, while also collecting 8.2 rebounds and averaging 6.7 assists per game.
- Russell Westbrook averages 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.
- Lonnie Walker IV is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Lakers (among active players), hitting 2.1 Threes per game.
- Patrick Beverley collects 0.6 blocks per game, while Westbrook averages 1.0 steals per game.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Nuggets
|
W 127-126
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Jazz
|
W 126-125
|
Mold
|
1/1/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
L 118-108
|
Away
|
1/3/2023
|
Jazz
|
W 117-115
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Hawks
|
L 120-117
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/9/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/11/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/15/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
1/18/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Away
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Heat
|
L 112-98
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Hawks
|
W 130-121
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Hornets
|
W 121-115
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Heat
|
W 112-109
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Hawks
|
W 130-114
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
1/9/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/12/2023
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/15/2023
|
76ers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/16/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/18/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
