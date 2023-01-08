Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (18-21) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (20-17) on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Kings vs. Lakers

The Kings record 117.9 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 117.3 the Lakers allow.

Sacramento is 15-2 when scoring more than 117.3 points.

When Los Angeles allows fewer than 117.9 points, it is 13-10.

The Lakers put up an average of 116.4 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 116.8 the Kings gave up to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.8 points, Los Angeles is 15-4.

Sacramento has a 12-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 116.4 points.

This season, the Kings have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Lakers’ opponents have made.

Sacramento is 17-6 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Lakers’ 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have given up to their opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings get 18.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists from Domantas Sabonis.

This season, De’Aaron Fox is averaging 23.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Kevin Huerter makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Huerter averages 1.1 steals per game, while Keegan Murray swats 0.6 shots per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

LeBron James scores 28.9 points per game, while also collecting 8.2 rebounds and averaging 6.7 assists per game.

Russell Westbrook averages 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

Lonnie Walker IV is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Lakers (among active players), hitting 2.1 Threes per game.

Patrick Beverley collects 0.6 blocks per game, while Westbrook averages 1.0 steals per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/28/2022 Nuggets W 127-126 Mold 12/30/2022 Jazz W 126-125 Mold 1/1/2023 Grizzlies L 118-108 Away 1/3/2023 Jazz W 117-115 Away 1/4/2023 Hawks L 120-117 Mold 1/7/2023 Lakers – Mold 1/9/2023 Magic – Mold 1/11/2023 Rockets – Mold 1/13/2023 Rockets – Mold 1/15/2023 Spurs – Away 1/18/2023 Lakers – Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/28/2022 Heat L 112-98 Away 12/30/2022 Hawks W 130-121 Away 1/2/2023 Hornets W 121-115 Away 1/4/2023 Heat W 112-109 Mold 1/6/2023 Hawks W 130-114 Mold 1/7/2023 Kings – Away 1/9/2023 Nuggets – Away 1/12/2023 Mavericks – Mold 1/15/2023 76ers – Mold 1/16/2023 Rockets – Mold 1/18/2023 Kings – Mold

How to watch the Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: