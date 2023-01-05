Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (17-20) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (20-16) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs are NBCS-CA and BSSE. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Kings vs. Hawks

The 117.9 points per game the Kings record are only 1.7 more points than the Hawks give up (116.2).

When Sacramento totals more than 116.2 points, it is 16-3.

Atlanta has a 13-6 record when giving up fewer than 117.9 points.

The Hawks’ 115.2 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 13-5 when it scores more than 116.7 points.

Sacramento’s record is 12-6 when it gives up fewer than 115.2 points.

The Kings make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).

Sacramento has a 17-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

This season, Atlanta has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis has a statline of 18.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

De’Aaron Fox averages 23.8 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

The Kings get 2.9 three-pointers per game out of Kevin Huerter.

Huerter Picks pockets to the tune of 1.1 takeaways per game, while Keegan Murray compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averages 27.5 points per game. He also collects 3.0 rebounds and dishes out 10.0 assists per game.

Clint Capela’s statline of 11.9 rebounds, 12.0 points and 0.7 assists adds to the team’s efforts.

Young is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hawks (among active players), hitting 2.2 Threes per game.

Dejounte Murray averages 1.8 steals per game, while Capela records 1.3 blocks per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2022 Nuggets L 113-106 Mold 12/28/2022 Nuggets W 127-126 Mold 12/30/2022 Jazz W 126-125 Mold 1/1/2023 Grizzlies L 118-108 Away 1/3/2023 Jazz W 117-115 Away 1/4/2023 Hawks – Mold 1/7/2023 Lakers – Mold 1/9/2023 Magic – Mold 1/11/2023 Rockets – Mold 1/13/2023 Rockets – Mold 1/15/2023 Spurs – Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2022 Pistons W 130-105 Mold 12/27/2022 Pacers L 129-114 Away 12/28/2022 Nets L 108-107 Mold 12/30/2022 Lakers L 130-121 Mold 1/2/2023 Warriors L 143-141 Away 1/4/2023 Kings – Away 1/6/2023 Lakers – Away 1/8/2023 Clippers – Away 1/11/2023 Bucks – Mold 1/13/2023 Pacers – Away 1/14/2023 Raptors – Away

