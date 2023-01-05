Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Atlanta Hawks (17-20) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (20-16) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs are NBCS-CA and BSSE. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Hawks
Key Stats for Kings vs. Hawks
- The 117.9 points per game the Kings record are only 1.7 more points than the Hawks give up (116.2).
- When Sacramento totals more than 116.2 points, it is 16-3.
- Atlanta has a 13-6 record when giving up fewer than 117.9 points.
- The Hawks’ 115.2 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 13-5 when it scores more than 116.7 points.
- Sacramento’s record is 12-6 when it gives up fewer than 115.2 points.
- The Kings make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
- Sacramento has a 17-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- This season, Atlanta has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.6% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis has a statline of 18.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.
- De’Aaron Fox averages 23.8 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
- The Kings get 2.9 three-pointers per game out of Kevin Huerter.
- Huerter Picks pockets to the tune of 1.1 takeaways per game, while Keegan Murray compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young averages 27.5 points per game. He also collects 3.0 rebounds and dishes out 10.0 assists per game.
- Clint Capela’s statline of 11.9 rebounds, 12.0 points and 0.7 assists adds to the team’s efforts.
- Young is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hawks (among active players), hitting 2.2 Threes per game.
- Dejounte Murray averages 1.8 steals per game, while Capela records 1.3 blocks per game.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 113-106
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Nuggets
|
W 127-126
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Jazz
|
W 126-125
|
Mold
|
1/1/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
L 118-108
|
Away
|
1/3/2023
|
Jazz
|
W 117-115
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/9/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/11/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/15/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Pistons
|
W 130-105
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Pacers
|
L 129-114
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Nets
|
L 108-107
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Lakers
|
L 130-121
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Warriors
|
L 143-141
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/14/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
