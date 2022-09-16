Sacramento Kings Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month

Organization to Uplift History, Culture and Local Leadership

Franchise to Support Mexican Independence Day “Back to the Boulevard” and Dia de los Muertos Programming

Team to Host Dia de los Muertos Game, October 29

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced activations to commemorate Latinx Heritage Month, September 15 through October 15, and to highlight the many contributions of the local Hispanic and Latinx communities.

“We are excited to Honor the vibrant culture and rich history of the Latinx community and shine a light on leaders working toward positive change,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “We remain committed to using our platform to share unique Voices and uplift diversity in an effort to achieve more Equitable communities.”

The Celebration began last week as Golden 1 Center Hosted the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce 50th Anniversary Awards Gala. During the event, guests enjoyed special performances by Dance On the Edge, Carlos Kandia and Mariachi Bonitas. In addition, the Luces Hispanas Awards were presented to six outstanding individuals to commemorate the advancement of the Hispanic community across Sacramento.

Throughout the month, the Kings will amplify the work of local artists Amanda Lopez, Azucena Hermandez, Rob-O and Ruben Reveles and businesses Casa de Español and Ghost Ink Co. on their social channels. Additionally, the organization will Spotlight members of the franchise’s Reyes Unidos employee resource group, whose mission is to celebrate the rich history, culture, professional development and contributions of Latinx/Hispanics in the workplace and throughout Sacramento.

On September 18, the Kings will partner with the Franklin Boulevard Business District on “Back to the Boulevard,” a Mexican Independence Day festival. The event will showcase 600 classic cars, cultural music and dance performances, merchandise vendors, community information booths and family-oriented activities with appearances by the Kings Dancers.