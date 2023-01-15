Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs odds, Picks and predictions

The Sacramento Kings (23-18) and San Antonio Spurs (13-30) meet Sunday at AT&T Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kings vs. Spurs oddsand make our expert NBA Picks and predictions.

The Kings covered the spread as 9.5-point home favorites Friday with a 139-114 win vs. the Houston Rockets. F Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 19 points, 16 assists and 15 rebounds as Sacramento won its 3rd consecutive game. The Kings are 7-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games on the road vs. teams with a home winning percentage less than .400.

The Spurs failed to cover as 9-point underdogs Friday in a 144-113 loss vs. the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome. G Tre Jones scored a team-high 21 points as San Antonio lost its 4th straight game in front of the NBA-record crowd of 68,323. The Spurs are 4-10 ATS vs. the Kings in the last 14 meetings.

Kings at Spurs odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access the USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:46 am ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Kings -270 (bet $270 to win $100) | Spurs +225 (bet $100 to win $225)

: Kings -270 (bet $270 to win $100) | Spurs +225 (bet $100 to win $225) Against the spread (ATS) : Kings -6.5 (-120) | Spurs +6.5 (+100)

: Kings -6.5 (-120) | Spurs +6.5 (+100) Over/Under (O/U): 244.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Kings at Spurs key injuries

Kings

G Kevin Huerter (illness) questionable

Spurs

F Doug McDermott (back) questionable

(back) questionable F Devin Vassel (knee) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Kings at Spurs Picks and predictions

Prediction

Kings 130, Spurs 120

Moneyline

PASS.

The Kings (-270) should win, but there is no need to bet more than 2 1/2 times your potential profit on the Moneyline when they should win by margin. Bet the spread or total instead.

Against the spread

BET KINGS -6.5 (-120).

Sacramento is 4-1 ATS as an away favorite this season and 5-0 ATS after winning by 20 or more points in its previous game. The Spurs are not a good bounce-back team and are just 14-15 ATS after a loss. Lay the points.

Over/Under

BET OVER 244.5 (-115).

The Over is 4-0 in Sacramento’s last 4 games overall and 5-0 in San Antonio’s last 5 after failing to cover the spread in its previous game. The Kings should have no problem scoring vs. the Spurs as Sacramento is 1st in Offensive efficiency over the last 3 games and San Antonio is 30th in opponent points per game (133.3) over that span. The Over is 3-1 in the last 4 meetings and should hit again Sunday.

