Sacramento Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event has the goal of finding good homes during its showcase Jan. 21 thru Jan. 22 • Sacramento News & Review

By Eddie Jorgensen

Cat lovers unite! This Gathering presented by the Loving Cats Worldwide group will span two days and highlight some of the coolest-looking breeds that locals can find anywhere.

Attendees can expect to see judging rings, special demonstrations and expert speakers, along with a tantalizing array of different feline types. There will also be vendors peddling their wares, cat treats and more, although some sellers only accept cash.

Of course, what would this kind of Gathering be without an International Cat Competition that allows Judges to show-off breeds like the Sphynx, Maine Coon, Bengal, and the British Short Hair. Rarer and newer breeds like Toyger, American Curl and the mysterious Lykoi – or “werewolf cat” – could make Appearances as well. Four-legged contestants will compete for the coveted prizes of Best Household Cat, Best Alter, Best Kitten, and Best Cat.

The event’s Saturday door times are from 10 am to 6 pm, while its Sunday hours last from 10 am to 4 pm Advance tickets can be purchased at www.lcwwgroup.us. Adult admission is $20; kids and seniors are $17; children under 12 pay $15. The Sacramento Cat Extravaganza takes place at the El Dorado Fairgrounds at the Forno Building. The Fairgrounds are located at 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville.