Sacovie White makes a highlight interception after committing to the Dawgs

In his first cycle on board Kirby Smart’s staff, Assistant Bryan McClendon has added three Talented wide receivers for the 2023 cycle and on Monday, he Landed his second wideout commitment for the 2024 cycle as Cartersville (Ga.) Cass wide receiver Sacovie White announced his commitment to Georgia. On Friday, White made a number of plays, including an impressive interception return for a touchdown which you can watch below.

The 5-foot-8, 176-pound playmaker had 58 catches for 804 yards and nine touchdowns during his sophomore season, adding 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The The 7-AAAAA first-team selection was also named the Offensive MVP at the All-American Bowl Combine in January.

The sophomore, who attends Cartersville (Ga.) Cass, showcased a terrific combination of speed, ball skills and impressive leaping ability. While he isn’t the biggest individual, he easily created separation from defensive backs and was open all afternoon.

He earned an offer from Georgia in June at the Kirby Smart 7-on-7 tournament and impressed the coaching staff again during a return workout in a camp setting. Aas it stands, Georgia has three wide receiver commitments in the 2023 class in Lakeland (Fla.) four-star Tyler Williams, Yazeed Haynes, and Raymond Cottrell. White joins Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County four-star Ny Carr in the 2024 class. Georgia has the nation’s No. 4 class for the 2024 cycle and the No. 2 class in the country for 2023. McClendon will now continue to evaluate Emerging wideouts this fall and Recruit prospects currently committed to other programs for a possible fourth wide receiver addition to the 2023 class.

@GeorgiaFootball commit @SacovieW takes a one handed interception to the house for the Pick Six Tonight vs Dalton! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/91ZFfp3pKJ — One Fish Productions (@1FishProduction) October 15, 2022

