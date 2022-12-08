Sabres’ Tage Thompson tied team record with 5 goals vs. Columbus

Buffalo Sabers forward Tage Thompson tied a franchise record with five goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.

Thompson tied the record with his fifth goal of the game at 16:07 of the second period, which put the Sabers up 7-2. It was his 21st goal of the season. He became the second player in team history with five goals in a single game, joining Dave Andreychuk, who scored five against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 6, 1986.

Thompson’s five goals are tied for the 2nd-most in a road game in NHL history. Only Red Berenson of the St. Louis Blues had more, scoring six at the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 7, 1968.

Through two periods, Thompson had six points.

Thompson helped open the scoring at Columbus with a secondary assist on Dylan Cozens’ power-play goal at 3:21. He started his Onslaught of goals at 5:32 of the first period, on an assist from Alex Tuch. After defenseman Rasmus Dahlin made it 3-0, it was Thompson again just 22 seconds later on another assist from Tuch. Thompson’s third and fourth goals of the period came 4:18 apart, both on the power play.

Thompson scored four goals in just 5:14 of ice time. He became the first Sabers player in franchise history to score four goals in a period and earn five points in a period. Thompson became the fourth player in NHL history to score four goals in the first period, the last being Petr Bondra of the Washington Capitals in 1994.

The most points scored in an NHL regular-season game was 10, set by Darryl Sittler of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Feb. 7, 1976. The most goals scored in an NHL game is seven, set by Joe Malone of the Quebec Bulldogs in 1920.