Sabers squander 2-goal lead, lose in overtime to Blackhawks

CHICAGO – Rasmus Dahlin watched from the penalty box in the third period Tuesday night as the Buffalo Sabers clung to a one-goal lead in the United Center.

There was nothing Dahlin could do as the Chicago Blackhawks pushed to tie the score. He was given a 10-minute misconduct penalty for arguing with an official as the Blackhawks celebrated a goal that cut the Sabres’ lead to one goal.

His actions did not appear to be egregious. The 22-year-old defenseman skated through the Blackhawks’ on-ice celebration to speak to the officials, yet it was deemed enough for the Sabers to lose their best player in the second game of a back-to-back.

The penalty didn’t cause the Sabers to squander their momentum. It was gone shortly after the third period began when Philipp Kurashev tipped a Seth Jones shot past Craig Anderson. And Dahlin returned to the ice with the lead still intact.

It didn’t last for long, though. Tyler Johnson tied the score with 55.8 seconds left in regulation to help send the game to overtime, and Jones scored the game-winner to send the Sabers to a 4-3 loss.

Winning in this building doesn’t carry the same weight it did before the Blackhawks chose to tank this season to try to win the right to draft Phenom Connor Bedard first overall this summer. Losing does, though.

There was still a large, energetic crowd, but Chicago is one of the worst teams in the NHL despite the presence of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. The Blackhawks (12-26-4) entered Tuesday with a negative-58 goal differential.

Victor Olofsson, Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs had a goal apiece for the Sabers (21-19-3), who entered Tuesday with regulation losses in five of their last eight. They outshot the Blackhawks, 32-23, in regulation and allowed two goals in 18:30 to lose the two-goal lead in the third period.

The Sabers had to rebound from another early mistake. This time, Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy snuck behind Buffalo’s coverage and unleashed a quick wrist shot that beat Anderson at the far post for a 1-0 lead only 8:41 into the game.

Turnovers were costing the Sabers time in the Offensive zone and fed the Blackhawks’ transition offense. Tyson Jost and Casey Mittelstadt illustrated how Buffalo needed to play. Mittelstadt won a puck battle and Jost drove to the net, where he forced the puck into the crease for Olofsson to hammer it past goalie Petr Mrazek with 7:45 left in the first period.

Yet there were still too many Mistakes by Buffalo’s forwards and defensemen. Toews missed the net on a 2-on-1 that could have turned into the go-ahead goal for Chicago. Although there would still be plenty of time for a comeback, the Sabers entered Tuesday with a 3-11 record when trailing at the first intermission. They aren’t the same team when chasing the game.

The Sabres’ top line came through when they were needed. Jeff Skinner laced a cross-ice pass to Thompson, who stickhandled around defenseman Jones and tucked the puck across the goal line for his 32nd goal of the season to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead with 6.9 remaining in the first period.

Krebs’ shorthanded Breakaway goal on a Max Domi turnover capped an Onslaught of scoring chances by the Sabres, giving Buffalo a 3-1 lead 6:21 into the second period

Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons had a 2-on-1 Moments into the second period because of a breakout pass by Henri Jokiharju, and the club failed to score on a power play early in the middle frame.

However, the Blackhawks’ cut the deficit to one and came within inches of tying the score multiple times in the third period. The Sabers had chances to win in overtime with scoring chances for Dahlin and Mittelstadt, but Jones got the puck past Anderson.

Here are other observations from the game:

This was a Homecoming for Anderson. A native of Park Ridge, Ill., Anderson hadn’t played in this building since February 2019 when he was a member of the Ottawa Senators. And he was sharp in the second period when his teammates needed him to be, including a key stop on Taylor Raddysh after a turnover in Buffalo’s defensive zone. Anderson needs one more appearance to reach 700 for his career, which would be tied for 30th all-time.

Krebs isn’t shooting the puck often enough – many young centers are pass-first – but he’s been playing too well recently to not be rewarded with a goal. His time arrived in the second period Tuesday when the 21-year-old collected the puck after a turnover by Domi and beat Mrazek with a backhander for his fourth goal in 37 games this season.

The Sabres’ six shorthanded goals have matched their total from all of last season.

Olofsson deserves credit for what he’s given the Sabers at even strength. Despite some difficult stretches in his fourth full NHL season, Olofsson has totaled 18 goals through 43 games. Fourteen of those have been at even strength, a new career high, and the coaching staff must be encouraged by how he scored his latest. Rather than a shot from the perimeter, Olofsson was parked in front of the net to capitalize on Tyson Jost’s heady play.

Fans need to stop trying to lobby for Olofsson to leave town. He scores goals and now he’s doing it in every situation.

The Sabers are actively trying to find Winger Vinnie Hinostroza a new team with the 28-year-old back to being a healthy scratch. A trade isn’t imminent, but the writing is on the wall. His likely departure, combined with the exit of veteran forward Riley Sheahan earlier this season, places a greater importance on Rasmus Asplund’s progress in the coming weeks.

Asplund, 25, was outstanding defensively last season, but he hasn’t looked as sharp during his 25 appearances with Buffalo in 2022-23. The Sabres’ only NHL-ready options in Rochester are Anders Bjork, Linus Weissbach, Brett Murray and Brandon Biro. They’re going to need Asplund to play important minutes in the second half of the season. He’s a skilled depth forward with a scoring touch, as illustrated by his six goals in eight games at the IIHF World Championship this spring. Consistency will be the key for Asplund. There have been flashes of the player we saw last season.

The Sabers host the New York Islanders on Ryan Miller Night on Thursday at 7:30 pm Fans will be instructed to be in their seats in time for the pregame ceremony at 5:50 pm, and the doors open at 4:30 pm