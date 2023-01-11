Sabers host the Jets after Tuch’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabers (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabers host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres’ 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2 record in home games. The Sabers have a 20-7-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Winnipeg is 10-8-1 in road games and 26-14-1 overall. The Jets have a 10-3-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tuch has 20 goals and 25 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored 19 goals with 29 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Jets: Saku Maenalanen: out (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body), Ville Heinola: day to day (illness), Kevin Stenlund: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .