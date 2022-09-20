Saban updates the status of Alabama football’s Khyree Jackson and JoJo Earle

Alabama starting cornerback Khyree Jackson was spotted leaving Bryant-Denny Stadium in a walking boot on Saturday. Per Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, the senior has a sprained ankle.

Jackson was injured on Brian Branch’s 68-yard punt return touchdown in the second half of the 56-point win. Saban doesn’t think it’s “significant,” but you could never be too sure when it comes to ankles.

“You gotta go day-to-day and we’ll see how he does this week,” Saban said of Jackson’s status for the Southeastern Conference opener against Vanderbilt.

Jackson has been a part of Alabama’s four-cornerback rotation along with KoolAid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold and Eli Ricks. McKinstry and Arnold have taken a majority of the first-team reps, but Jackson’s big-hit ability has appeared frequently in the Tide’s 3-0 start.

He’s recorded five tackles, including one for a loss. Jackson has delivered two crushing blows, one on a screen pass against Utah State, the other on special teams at Texas. He’s contributed to a Tide defense that’s limited offenses to 8.7 points a game. If Jackson can’t go against the Commodores, the next cornerback on the depth chart aside from Ricks would be redshirt-sophomore Jahquez Robinson.

“I feel like we have grown a lot,” McKinstry said of the Corners after the ULM game, “We’ve been doing a lot of feeding with each other, learning from each other’s Mistakes and just really being there for each other, being Brothers to each other.”

Regarding Earle, Saban said postgame that the Freshman ALL-SEC returner was the team’s expected starter before he broke his foot in August. On Monday, Saban said there wasn’t a direct timeline for his return.

In his place, freshman Kobe Prentice is second among wideouts in catches (nine) and receiving yards (87) working from the slot. Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell is also coming back from a foot injury and Saban hoped “he well be back sometime soon.”

“Hopefully, (Earle) is going to start doing some dry-land running and things this week,” Saban said. “But that’s a medical decision. So when he gets back, I don’t know for sure, can’t comment on. I’m hoping sometime soon, but I don’t know when that might be.”

Nick Alvarez is a Reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez or email him at [email protected]