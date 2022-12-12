Saadiq Clements flips from Purdue to Louisville football’s 2023 class

Another top 2023 Recruit from the state of Kentucky has decided to join new Louisville football head Coach Jeff Brohm’s Inaugural recruiting class.

Saadiq Clements, a three-star defensive lineman from Henderson County High School, took to Twitter on Sunday night to announce he’ll be de-committing from the Boilermakers and following Brohm to U of L. Clements’ announcement came just one day after the commonwealth’s top-rated 2023 prospect, St. Xavier defensive end Micah Carter, revealed he plans to do the same.

“Purdue Boilermakers I want to thank you for giving me an opportunity to play Division I football and showing me love,” tweeted Clements, who Originally committed to play for Brohm in West Lafayette, Indiana, on June 17. “After saying that I would like to announce that I have decided to decommit from Purdue and going to be committed to the University of Louisville.”

Kentucky’s No. 4 prospect in the 2023 class on 247Sports’ composite rankings, Clements finished second across the KHSAA in sacks (21) to go along with a team-high 62 tackles during his final season with the Colonels, which ended in a loss to Male in the Class 6A quarterfinals. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman also forced three fumbles and tallied 10.5 tackles for loss.

According to 247Sports, Clements was also recruited by the likes of Kentucky, Florida State, Indiana, Michigan, Eastern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee. He is the No. 72 overall defensive lineman in the country, per the recruiting database’s composite rankings.

Louisville’s 2023 recruiting class ranked 25th on 247Sports’ national leaderboard as of Sunday night. College football’s early signing period runs Dec. 21-23, during which time prospects will be permitted to sign a National Letter of Intent with the school of their choosing.

