SAAC Set to Host Best Buddies Field Day

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) has partnered with Best Buddies and is inviting community members with special needs and members of the Best Buddies’ Club to attend its Best Buddies Field Day on Saturday.

The event, which will take place from 3-5 pm in the Houston Football Indoor Practice Facility, will feature a variety of Sporting events such as small-sided soccer games, touch football, track and field races, kickball for baseball and softball. There will also be food, drinks and music.

“Being able to Collaborate with Best Buddies means a lot to SAAC,” Houston Soccer redshirt freshman and SAAC Campus Liaison Officer Haley Woodward said. “I have a family member with special needs who has participated in similar programs such as the Special Olympics and I know how much happiness it has brought to him with people paying attention and caring for him. SAAC wants to bring that same Joy to the Houston community.”

Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 chapters worldwide, positively impacting the lives of over 1.3 million people with and without Intellectual or developmental Disabilities (IDD).

Best Buddies programs Engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 47 countries around the world. The organization offers one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development programs.

The mission of Houston Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is to enhance the total student-athlete experience by promoting opportunity, protecting student-athlete welfare and fostering a positive student-athlete image. The 2022-23 group features seven officers from five different sports and 32 representatives from each of Houston’s 17 sports teams.